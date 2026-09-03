Bad news for fans of Neeraj Chopra, two-time Olympics medallist is set to be…

Former Olympics medallist Neeraj Chopra might need surgery to repair damaged ankle ligaments and is looking at a long injury layoff.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/bad-news-for-fans-of-neeraj-chopra-two-time-olympics-medallist-is-set-to-be-ruled-out-for-long-time-8516175/ Copy

Yashvir Singh (left) has replaced Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2026 squad. (Photo: IANS)

India’s javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra has been laid low by an ankle injury just weeks ahead of the Asian Games 2026. After winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow last month, Neeraj Chopra badly injured his ankle which has ended his entire 2026 season early.

The two-time Olympics medallist will not compete in the Asian Games 2026 in Japan and also miss the Diamond League Final later this year. Neeraj suffered the season-ending ankle injury during a training session just after producing a season-beat throw of 88.05m at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 last month.

According to a report in TOI newspaper, Neeraj Chopra has consulted specialist orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala after his return to India from Europe last week. The report stated that Neeraj Chopra has discussed his injury rehabilitation program with Pardiwala and the recovery process as well.

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 gold medallist has suffered a severe tear in his ankle ligaments of his blocking leg. It is believed the star Indian athlete may need to undergo surgery to repair the damage in his ankle.

With his 2026 season, the focus now shifts to Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and Neeraj Chopra is expected to begin preparation for his third Olympic appearance in 2027.

CWG 2026 bronze medallist Yashvir Singh replaces Neeraj Chopra

With Neeraj Chopra ruled out of the Asian Games 2026, the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) have named CWG 2026 bronze medal-winning javelin star Yashvir Singh as his replacement. The AFI on Thursday announced a 77-member Indian track and field team for the September 19-October 4 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at a press conference in Ludhiana.

“We have brought in Yashvir who is a CWG medal winner in place of Neeraj Chopra who is currently injured. It was an injury replacement and so there was no problem (in Yashvir coming in),” AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo said.

“Long distance runner Abhishek Pal has been dropped because of the issues he is facing. So this is the final team for the Asian Games,” he added.

The AFI has also made a request to the organisers to allow last edition Asian Games 2023 double medallist Avinash Sable run in 5000m race also. His participation in his favoured 30000m steeplechase event is confirmed.

Sable has run in just one race this season after he underwent an ACL surgery last year. He won a gold in 3000m steeplechase and a silver in 5000m in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Indian Athletics Series Finals in New Delhi on September 10 will be a prize money event and most of the Asian Games-bound athletes will compete in that.