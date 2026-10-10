Barred from Asian Games but allowed to competition Nationals, here’s the entire case of long-distance runner Abhishek Pal

Abhishek Pal was found positive for a drug used to treat female infertility and was excluded from the athletics squad for the recently concluded Asian Games

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Abhishek Pal during a national event. (Photo: X)

Indian long-distance runner Abhishek Pal, who was barred from competing in the recently concluded 20th Asian Games edition at Aichi and Nagoya for a positive dope test, took part in the 65th National Open Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and finished fourth in the 10,000 metres race.

Abhishek Pal was test positive for a drug used to treat female infertility and now months after his Asian Games exclusion, the 29-year-old has taken part in his first major competition. He finished behind the likes of Shivaji Madappa from Railways, Delhi’s Gaurav Mathur and Madhya Pradesh’s Vinod Singh.

Pal finished fourth with a timing of 30:38.54 seconds for Railways.

Why was Abhishek Pal allowed to compete despite flagged positive for doping?

Abhishek Pal’s situation might seem a bit uncanny since he was allowed to participate by the Athletics Federation of India despite omitting the long-distance runner from the Asian Games squad due to the doping probe.

Well that’s because Abhishek’s unique identification number is still valid and he is yet to be suspended by the concerning bodies. The 29-year-old, however, was been given a notice of charge by the National Anti Doping Agency last month for adverse analytical findings.

Abhishek’s sample was collected on May 10, 2026, during the Indian Athletics Series in Chennai. The test showed a concentration of less than two nanograms per millilitre (2 ng/mL), which is the minimum reporting level set by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Also Read: Asian Games gold medallist Ritu Negi left out of Himachal’s Rs 1 crore reward list, expresses disappointment The athlete challenged the notice issued against him and sought to have it quashed. However, his appeal was dismissed. His counsel Parth Goswami, who is also the secretary of the Delhi State Athletics Association, argued that the AAF issued by NADA was based on an investigation that did not meet the requirements of WADA Technical Letter TL26 and the International Standard for Results Management. Goswami also questioned the investigation process, stating that NADA had relied on a single interview with the athlete, during which Pal said he followed a strict vegetarian diet. In response, NADA argued that there was no need to investigate the possibility of contamination because Pal did not consume meat or eggs. The agency defended its decision to issue the AAF despite the athlete’s claims regarding the investigation.