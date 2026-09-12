Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario sips on honey deuce as Zverev and Shelton book final spots at US Open 2026

The women’s singles final will see defending champion Aryna Sabalenka take on Elena Rybakina at the US Open 2026

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Ronaldo Nazario (L) enjoys the famous honey deuce drink at US Open 2026. Ben Shelton (R) after beating Frances Tiafoe in the men's singles semi-finals. (Credits: X)

Former Brazil striker and two-time FIFA World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario was among the familiar faces seen in the stands at the US Open 2026, which has entered its final stage in New York. The former FC Barcelona great was seen enjoying the action with a Honey Deuce in hand as he watched the knockout stages at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Honey Deuce, one of the most recognisable drinks associated with the US Open, has become a regular part of the tournament experience for spectators and Ronaldo was no different.

Ronaldo enjoying a honey deuce at the #USOpen 🎾 pic.twitter.com/7LEYiliqoY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 11, 2026

His appearance added another big sporting name to the list of celebrities attending this year’s tournament. The likes of Alexandra Daddario, Jimmy Fallon, Matthew McConaughey, Roger Federer and Travis Scott among others were also spotted in the tournament.

Alexander Zverev gets past Karen Khachanov

Meanwhile, top seed Alexander Zverev reached his second US Open final after beating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) in the first men’s semifinal.

The German made a strong start and took the opening set after breaking Khachanov once. The second set was much closer, with both players trading breaks before Zverev edged the tiebreak.

Khachanov again pushed Zverev in the third set and even held a 5-2 lead in the tiebreak. But Zverev fought back and won five straight points to close out the match.

The victory also put Zverev into his third Grand Slam final in a row. He had previously reached the US Open final in 2020, where he lost to Dominic Thiem.

Ben Shelton beats Frances Tiafoe

Ben Shelton completed the final line-up with a four-set win over fellow American Frances Tiafoe. Shelton lost the opening set 4-6 but responded strongly to win the next three 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

The 23-year-old relied heavily on his serve and produced 18 aces during the match. Tiafoe stayed in the contest for long periods, but Shelton handled the pressure better when the important points came.

Shelton had already produced the biggest win of his tournament by beating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarterfinal that lasted four hours and 28 minutes.

The victory took Shelton into his first Grand Slam final. It also made him the first Black American man to reach the US Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

Shelton will now face Zverev for the title. The German has won all five of their previous meetings but neither player has faced the other at a Grand Slam.

Aryna Sabalenka set to defend her crown