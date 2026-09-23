BREAKING: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu creates HISTORY, claims first-ever silver medal for India at Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026: India’s Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had never won an Asian Games medal but all that is history after Wednesday. The Tokyo Olympics 2021 silver medallist created history for India by bringing home a silver medal in the women’s 49kg category in women’s weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday.
Mirabai ended up with a total of 198kg after successful lift of 111kg in ‘clean and jerk’ and 87kg in ‘snatch’, where she was placed third. The 32-year-old lifter confirmed her first-ever Asian Games medal after she finished in ninth place on her Asian Games debut in 2014 in Incheon, missing the 2018 edition due to a back injury and coming in fourth at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou after sustaining a hip injury on the podium.
But North Korea’s Ri Song Gum completed a hat-trick of gold medals at the Asian Games with a world record effort of 215kg after lifting 121kg on her second ‘clean and jerk’ attempt and 94kg in ‘snatch’ before that.
(More to come)
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