BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Sports Games: Number of sports, participating nations and live streaming – All you need to know

Other than the BRICS member nations, countries like Belarus, Bolivia, Iran and United Arab Emirates are also participating. Here's the preview and live streaming details.

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Representational image. (Photo: Special arrangement)

India is all set to host the 2026 BRICS games under its leadership this year with the latest edition revamped as the BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Sports Games where athletes from all the member nations will participate over the next two days from October 12 to 14 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 nations, including BRICS members – Russia, India, China, Brazil and South Africa – are participating in the event. Various indigenous sports from the participating nations are going to be tried with hosts India choosing disciplines like Mallakhamb, Yogasana and Kalaripayattu.

India is building up strongly in its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the Olympics six years later in 2036. The BRICS games are being viewed as a stepping stone for the bigger events to come.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who will open the games, stated that the nation is readying itself for a sustainable sporting ecosystem with a 360 degree approach. “Guided by a comprehensive 360-degree approach, including grassroots participation, talent identification, coaching, sports science, infrastructure development, athlete welfare and international exposure, India is building a sustainable sporting ecosystem for the future,” Mandaviya said.

This event will specifically promote cultural exchanges, preservation of heritage and bonds through sports. With each nation bringing its own indigenous disciplines, the BRICS games will have a special emphasis on knowledge sharing and practitioner interaction.

Other than the member nations, the likes of Kazakhstand, United Arab Emirates and Iran among others are also participating. There will also be bilateral meetings between the visiting delegations on the sidelines of the BRICS games.

All participating nations and their indigenous sports

Belarus: Gorodki.

Bolivia: Lucha de Cholitas, Tinku, Rayuela, Trompo, Cachinas and Carrera de Sacos.

Brazil: Zarabatana (Indigenous Blowpipe), Corrida de Toras (Log Race), Brazilian Para-Jiu-jitsu and Capoeira.

China: Wushu, Lion Dance and Health Qigong Ethiopia: Ethiopian Wrestling (Tegel), Ethiopian Gena (Field Hockey) and Selus Gebeta/18-12/Bube/Shahe.

India: Mallakhamb, Yogasana and Kalaripayattu.

Iran: Zoorkhaneh, Haft Sang and Ghanieh. Kazakhstan: Asyk Atu, Togyzkumalak and Qazaq Kuresi.

Russia: Gorodki and Sambo.

South Africa: Kgati and Iintonga.

United Arab Emirates: Al Tabbah

When and where to watch the BRICS games?

The 2026 BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Sports Games will be broadcasted live on DD Sports YouTube channel and TV channel. It will also be available on JioTV.