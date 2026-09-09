Carlos Alcaraz’s 18-game winning streak snapped by Ben Shelton in grueling 4+ hour quarter-final against Ben Shelton – Watch

It was the Spaniard's first major tournament appearance since recovering from a right wrist injury

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/carlos-alcarazs-18-game-winning-streak-snapped-by-ben-shelton-in-grueling-4-hour-quarter-final-against-ben-shelton-watch-8520415/ Copy

File photo of Carlos Alcaraz. (Credits: IANS)

A massive upset has taken place in the on-going US Open 2026 as reigning men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz lost his quarter-final tie against local boy Ben Shelton in a thrilling contest that lasted for more than 4 hours at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. With this victory, Shelton confirmed his spot in the semi-finals where he will take on fellow countryman Francis Tiafoe, who is on a dream run of his own.

Before Carlos Alcaraz’s defeat, Francis Tiafoe staged a sensational comeback to beat Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in another four+ hour match. Tiafoe, who will make only his third US Open semi-final appearance, will now go head-to-head with Ben Shelton on Saturday, September 12 with the timing still awaited.

Also Read: US Open 2026: Francis Tiafoe’s dream run continues as the American stuns Alex Michelsen to reach semi-finals

This means that the US Open men’s singles final will have an American for the first time since Andy Roddick, who remains the last man from his country to win the Grand Slam tournament in 2003.

But the biggest update as of now remains Carlos Alcaraz’s shocking defeat that came after a grueling 4 hours and 28 minute battle. The match finished 10 minutes earlier than the subsequent quarter-final between Tiafoe and Michelsen.

Carlos Alcaraz leaving the U.S. Open with a smile on his face after losing a heartbreaker at 3:30 am. You have to respect this guy. 💔 pic.twitter.com/26C7DO8cky — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 9, 2026

With this result, Carlos Alcaraz saw his 18-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments get snapped. Ben Shelton’s ruthlessness saw him turn out victorious with a score line of 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7).

This will be Shelton’s third outing in a major semi-final with his previous appearances coming in the 2023 US Open and 2025 Australian Open. He will now be hoping to make the most out of this opportunity against Francis Tiafoe, who apparently is on a giant killing spree.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz was unable to contain the pressure and constantly dropped points. It was the Spaniard’s first major tournament appearance since recovering from a right wrist injury. Alcaraz had lost control of the match right from the second set with Ben Shelton winning nine straight games before gaining a 3-0 lead.

Also Read: Who is Kuldeep Yadav? Son of milkman and national record holder set for his Asian Games debut this month

Before the start of the final set, Alcaraz vomited much like Novak Djokovic did during his loss against Mariano Navone. Alcaraz, the Australian Open winner this year, will now have to wait before he is able to land his eighth Grand Slam title.