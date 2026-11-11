Chennai set to host Asian Athletics Championships in 2029 as India gears up to host three athletics events in next 3 years

Officials from the Asian federation were satisfied with the facilities and condition of the JLN stadium in Chennai

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

In a latest development, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai has received the hosting rights for the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships. This will be the fourth time that India will host the biennial event, with the upcoming edition in 2027 taking place in Xiamen, China. South Korea’s Gumi had hosted the previous one in 2025.

India last hosted the event back in 2017 at Bhubaneshwar, exactly four years after Pune’s Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex hosted the 2013 edition. The national capital, New Delhi, was the host city when the Asian Athletics Championships first took place in the nation.

An official statement from the Asian Athletics Association read that the award is subject to presentation of letters of guarantee from the Tamil Nadu government.

“Subject to presentation of letters of guarantee from the Govt, Asian Athletics Association is pleased to award the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships to Chennai, Tamil Nadu,” the statement read.

Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association, C. Latha, who attended the Asian Athletics council meeting yesterday, revealed that him and his entourage highlighted the facilities of the multi-purpose Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai

“We made our presentation (the online presentation was made by Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of SDAT) and highlighted the legacy of the Nehru Stadium in hosting international meets and the availability of the practice facility at the Nehru B ground,” C. Latha said.

Latha further persuaded the top bosses by highlighting the international airport in Chennai and the world class five-star hotels close to the JLN Stadium. He also revealed that the Tamil Nadu government will relay the athletics track soon.

“We also stressed that Chennai has an international airport and good hotels close to the venue. The State Government will, in any case, relay the main athletics track soon,” Latha said.

The Competition Commission of the Asian federation also came to inspect the stadium in Chennai last week and they were reportedly delighted with the facilities as well as the main and practice grounds.

An official named CK Valson only asked to improve the seating arrangements, installation of LED screens and arrangements for VIP lounges. The entire cost will be bore by the state government.

“Valson was happy with the infrastructure. He told us to make arrangements for VIP lounges, modify the seating arrangements and install LED screens. All that remains is for the State Government to send a letter to the president of the Asia Athletics Federation confirming that it will bear the entire cost of hosting the meet,” Latha added.

Chennai winning the hosting rights of Asian Athletics Championships means that India will now host back-to-back three athletics tournaments. The event is likely to be hosted in the month of August.

Chandigarh is set to host the Asian Relays Championships next year 2027, while the Asian Indoor Championships and the World Indoor Championships will take place in Odisha in 2028. Gujarat is also in contention to host the Under-20 World Championships in 2028.