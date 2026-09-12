CWG medallist Rishikanta Singh among few other athletes withdrawn from Asian Games later this month

Rishikanta was India's only male weightlifter in the Asian Games squad and his withdrawal means the country will now have four women weightlifters in the team

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India's Rishikanta Singh Chanambam poses for photos after winning the silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting event during the presentation ceremony at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India’s preparations for the 2026 Asian Games have suffered another setback with weightlifter C Rishikanta Singh withdrawing from the Games due to a knee injury. The development comes just days before the continental event begins in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Rishikanta was India’s only male weightlifter in the Asian Games squad and his withdrawal means the country will now have four women weightlifters in the team. The Commonwealth Games silver medallist was expected to be one of India’s medal hopes in the 60kg category.

The 25-year-old has been dealing with a sore left knee. He informed the Weightlifting Federation of India about the problem and was assessed by Asian Games chief medical officer Dinshaw Pardiwala following the Commonwealth Games. He has been advised at least 20 days of rehabilitation and is currently recovering in his home state of Manipur.

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Rishikanta had competed through the injury at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he won a silver medal in the 60kg category. His absence is therefore a blow to India’s medal hopes in weightlifting, although Mirabai Chanu and the other members of the women’s team remain in the squad.

The latest withdrawal is part of a wider list of changes to India’s athletics contingent. Javelin thrower Annu Rani, the reigning Asian Games champion, has been left out after failing to meet the required qualifying mark. Her season’s best of 57.50m was below the 57.62m qualifying distance.

Sprinter Nithya Gandhe has also been dropped because of injury and performance concerns, while long jumper Shahnavaz Khan has been withdrawn due to injury. Khan had won a bronze medal at the recent World U20 Championships with a 7.84m jump.

Abhishek Pal has also been removed from the team following an adverse finding involving a fertility drug. The changes have reduced India’s athletics contingent to 75 athletes.

There was some good news for India as hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, who has been carrying a niggle since the Bhubaneswar World Athletics Silver meet, was cleared to compete after being assessed by doctors. The medical team expects her to be fit for the Games.

Wushu player Divyanshi Chaudhary has also been replaced by Rushibina Devi after suffering a shoulder injury.

The Asian Games will begin on September 19 and run until October 4.