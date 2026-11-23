D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov at World Chess Championship final: Format, qualification, rankings and live streaming – All you need to know

Here's everything you need to know about Gukesh and Sindarov's upcoming clash at the World Chess Championship 2026 in Geneva

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Sindarov and Gukesh shake hands before the start of World Chess Championship in Geneva. (Photo: FIDE/X)

Two years after Dommaraju Gukesh became the 18th and youngest world chess champion in Singapore, the 20-year-old will look to defend his title when he locks horns with Asian and Uzbekistan number 1 Jivakhor Sindarov at the upcoming World Chess Championships at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, Switzerland.

Gukesh will enter as the only player to have experienced a world championship before, with Sindarov making his debut appearance in the biennial event. During the last edition back in 2024, Gukesh had defeated China’s Ding Liren in a closely fought contest which eventually ended in favour of the Indian Grandmaster by 7.5-6.5.

Read more: World Chess Champion D Gukesh unbothered about his negative record against Sindarov ahead of world title defence

That was a defining moment in Gukesh’s career. It made him a lot more confident as he went on to beat some of the biggest names in chess over the last two years. In 2025, he picked up two important victories over Norway’s Magnus Carlsen across Classical and Rapid formats, followed by wins over Hikaru Nakamura and countryman Arjun Erigaisi.

However, when it comes to his head-to-head record against Jivakhor Sindarov, Gukesh is 2-0 behind. In their first two meetings at the Moscow Open (2018) and Shanghai Masters (2022), Sindarov had won by 1-0 each.

In their most recent meeting at the Tata Masters earlier this year, Gukesh had secured a 0.5-0.5 draw. The Indian Grandmaster might be entering the match with a poorer head-to-head record, but none of that will matter when the 14-game contest begins from tomorrow.

How Sindarov qualified for the World Chess Championship?

Javokhir Sindarov has had an impressive 2026 so far and he will look to top it up with his maiden world championship. The Uzbekistani qualified for the title clash after winning the Candidates Tournament in April.

Sindarov had won five of the first six rounds before landing the title with a round to spare. His 10-points, out of a possible 14, was enough to make him the first Uzbekistani to reach the World Chess Championship as a challenger.

Sindarov is coming on the back of helping his country win a gold medal at the 2026 FIDE Chess Olympiad where he also clinched a bronze in the individual event. Experts suggest that Sindarov is the favourite to win this match, but Gukesh will bank on his experience.

World rankings of both players?

Gukesh has significantly dropped down in the world rankings. Two years ago, he was world number three, but he currently sits 23 places below at number 26. Sindarov, on the other hand, is currently world number four and number one in Asia and Uzbekistan with a FIDE classical rating of 2782.

What is the format?

Just like in the previous editions, the World Chess Champion will be determined through a combined result after a total of 14 games. Whoever gets to the 7.5-point mark first will walkaway with the title. Each players will get 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, and then 30 minutes for the remaining game.

There will also be a 30-second addition after the 40th move. In case of a tie, after all the 14 rounds, a rapid tie-breaker will decide the winner.

When to watch Gukesh vs Sindarov? Schedule

With the official opening ceremony taking place yesterday, attention will shift to the 14-game contest which starts from November 24 from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. Here is the full schedule.

Game 1 – November 24, Tuesday.

Game 2 – November 25, Wednesday.

Game 3 – November 26, Thursday.

Game 4 – November 27, Saturday.

Game 5 – November 29, Sunday.

Game 6 – November 30, Monday.

Game 7 – December 2, Wednesday.

Game 8 – December 3, Thursday.

Game 9 – December 4, Friday. t

Game 10 – December 6, Sunday.

Game 11 – December 7, Monday.

Game 12 – December 8, Tuesday.

Game 13 – December 10, Thursday.

Game 14 – December 11, Friday.

Where to watch?

Live streaming for the title decider will be available on FIDE’s YouTube and Twitch channels.