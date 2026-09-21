Elavenil Valarivan reveals winning silver wouldn’t have been possible without teammates support in Asian Games 2026 | EXCLUSIVE

India's star athlete Elavenil Valarivan revealed winning a silver medal in 10m air rifle at the Asian Games 2026, wouldn't have been possible without teammate's support.

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Elavenil Valarivan opens up on winning silver for India in the Asian Games 2026

The Asian Games 2026 is going, where the Indian athletes are showcasing impressive performances to make their nation stand tall and proud. Each athlete has stepped up in their respective sport with the aim of winning the gold medal for their side.

There is a one-star athlete for the Indian team, who is competing in the Asian Games 2026. The star’s name is Elavenil Valarivan, India’s star shooting player, who showcased an exceptional performance for the Indian side in the shooting to achieve a big milestone.

Elavenil Valarivan opens up on winning silver and representing India

In an exclusive interview with India.com, the star Indian athlete expressed the feeling of winning the first goal for India in the Asian Games. Just after the moment, she succeeded in winning her individual silver in the 10m air rifle shooting.

She expressed her feelings in an interaction where she shared it’s the very proud feeling of representing her country on one of the biggest stages.

“I think, it’s just a very, very happy and very proud feeling that I get to represent my country and get to be a part of the medal tally,” she said.

Adding on, she revealed the milestone she achieved that wouldn’t be possible without her teammates Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod, who played a crucial role in winning a silver medal for the Indian side in the Asian Games 2026.

“And, speaking of two medals, again, I would like to congratulate my teammates as well. Sonam and Vidasa, without whom this first silver wouldn’t have been possible. So, I think, it’s a cumulative effort of our team for the team medal. And the individual, I think, it just happened.”

Elavenil Valarivan opens up on missing gold, says ‘There is a lot more to learn’

Elavenil Valarivan also opened up on the athletes’ state of mind as she missed out on grabbing a gold medal for India in the Asian Games 2026.

“So, I was this close and now I’ve missed the gold by a whisker. So, I want to know how does an athlete deal with a setback like this? Also, I mean, yes, of course, there is a bit of disappointment that I was having such a good lead and there was a little portion where I fumbled a bit.”

“But I think the learning is where, again, I would go back to. I mean, I see the scope of learning here for me and I feel that there is a little, there’s a lot more to learn from the finals that happened today. And I’m just grateful that I’ve got this opportunity to learn,” she added.

The Indian trio Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod delivered a tremendous performance at the Asian Games 2026. Their impressive performance helped them to get a total of 1898.0 points.

In the Asian Games 2026, they came as positive news for Indian fans as they were the first ones to earn a medal for the Indian side in the Asian Games 2026.