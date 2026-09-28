Esha Singh opens up on interruptions during the women’s 25m pistol final, says ‘It actually helped me’

Indian silver medalist Esha Singh reflects on interruptions during the women's 25m pistol final in the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Esha Singh opens up on silver medal in the Asian Games 2026

Indian shooter Esha Singh said the breaks in her exciting women’s 25m pistol final at the 2026 Asian Games were actually helpful. The pauses reduced the sudden tiredness and stiffness in her hand while she fought hard to win the silver medal.

After the event on Monday, she told ANI that the final was a special memory for her. She plans to enjoy the success with a big, tasty meal together with her coach Raunak.

Esha shared that both she and her coach love good food a lot, so they will celebrate the medal by eating something nice.

“We’re going to go for a really good meal—me and my coach, Raunak sir. We are big-time foodies, so we’re going to go and have a lavish meal,” Esha Singh told ANI.

The Indian shooter fought hard for a medal all through the final and ended up in second place behind China’s Xiao Jiaruixian.

Esha scored 38 points and was tied with Xiao at the end of the regular final. She first beat North Korea’s Kim Hyon Suk in a shoot-off to decide silver and bronze. Then she faced Xiao in the shoot-off for gold.

That gold-medal shoot-off stayed even after the first round, so they had to do another five-shot round. Xiao won by hitting three targets while Esha hit only two. This gave the Indian shooter the silver medal.

Looking back on the exciting final, Esha said she did not think the match would go this way, but she felt thankful for the whole experience.

“I gave quite a show to the audience. Thank you. But I think, of course, I was not expecting it to go like this. I had to really strive and linger for the medal, but I think this was meant to be memorable, and that is why it went like that. But I’m really grateful for the experience. Looking back, I think I had fun,” she added.

The final also stopped two times because of technical problems during the shoot-offs. When someone asked if the breaks bothered her, Esha replied that the pauses actually helped her handle the tiredness in her body during the match.

“In my case, it was very helpful, because my hand was getting unexpectedly tired and very tight towards the match. I think if it wasn’t for those breaks and those errors that happened, maybe it looked like breaking my zone, but it actually helped me. So, maybe call it God’s grace that it was meant to happen,” Esha said.