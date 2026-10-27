Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi lashes out on AITA ahead of SOM election – Here’s what he said

Bhupathi is determined to use his experience to help improve the skillset of upcoming Indian players instead of sitting in an administrative role

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File photo of Mahesh Bhupathi. (Photo: IANS)

Former Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi believes Indian tennis is at “ground zero” and needs major changes, with a stronger focus on developing players. The former doubles world No. 1 has filed his nomination for the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election, scheduled for November 7.

Bhupathi is one of eight candidates seeking representation in the AITA general body and executive committee. The list also includes former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Bhupathi said he wants to use his experience to help improve the sport rather than take up a full-time administrative role.

“It is an opportunity for those who have lived the process to get into the system, to give advice in the right direction. I know what it takes and where the system needs to change,” Bhupathi told The Indian Express.

The 52-year-old believes Indian tennis has struggled because of problems with its administration and a lack of progress in player development. His comments come at a time when the AITA is facing questions over accountability and transparency.

Former players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja are also involved in a legal dispute with the federation over alleged violations of the Sports Code.

Bhupathi pointed to India’s performance at the Asian Games as another sign of the problems facing the sport. India returned without a tennis medal from the continental event for the first time in 40 years.

The current pool of Indian players has also raised concerns. Sumit Nagal reached the singles quarter-finals at the Asian Games, while Indian players failed to make a major impact in the doubles events. Nagal last featured in the singles main draw of a Grand Slam at the 2025 Australian Open.

Bhupathi believes India must first build a strong base before aiming for success at the highest level.

“The first step is to become dominant in Asia, then the world,” he said, stressing the need to develop young players through a proper grassroots system.

He also questioned the lack of Indian players competing regularly in the singles main draws of Grand Slam tournaments.

“Where are the players? Do we see anybody in the Grand Slams?” he asked. Bhupathi believes that Indian tennis needs to focus on producing players who can compete internationally instead of simply increasing the number of domestic tournaments.

“There is no point in having a hundred tournaments when there are no players,” he said.

The AITA elections could give former players a greater role in shaping the sport’s future. Bhupathi hopes their experience can help address the gaps in the system and create better opportunities for the next generation of Indian tennis players.