From Rohit Yadav to Sakshi Chaudhary: Here are five Indians who are set for their Asian Games debut this month

While there are a few clear cut medal favorites, there are also a number of athletes who will be making their debuts in this Asian Games, which includes CWG gold medallist Sakshi Chaudhary

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India's Sakshi Chaudhary celebrates after winning the women's 51kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

The much-anticipated 2026 edition of the Asian Games starts in less than three weeks in the cities of Aichi and Nagoya, Japan from September 18 onwards. Team India will send a strong contingent to the continental event, which is also a pathway to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics for seven disciplines out of 43 that are to be featured in the competition.

India will participate in six of the seven Olympic qualifying events which includes Hockey, Squash, Surfing, Sailing, Tennis and Archery. Triathlon will also offer direct qualification but India doesn’t have a representation.

Read more: BCCI take BIG decision for Shreyas Iyer and Team India ahead of Asian Games 2026

The Indian contingent will be hoping to secure Olympic quotas in Hockey, Sailing and Archery – three disciplines that have either brought success or got closer to it during the 2024 Paris Olympics. India’s 503-member contingent was sent off yesterday with Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking the athletes to convert pressure into performance and not to fear their opponents.

Mandaviya also highlighted the rise in the number of medals in the Asian Games as India experienced a 53% hike in its medal tally in 2023 as compared to the 2014 edition. Although Neeraj Chopra’s absence reduces a medal prospect, expectations are extremely high from the Indian contingent.

While there are a few clear cut medal favorites, there are also a number of athletes who will be making their debuts in this Asian Games.

Rohit Yadav (Javelin throw)

In the absence of Neeraj Chopra, the Javelin responsibility will be on Uttar Pradesh’s Rohit Yadav, who recently threw a lifetime best throw of 87.68m to win gold at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet in Bhubaneswar last month.

He also participated in this summer’s truncated Commonwealth Games at Glasgow, where he unfortunately finished seventh with a best throw of 81.56m. At Aichi-Nagoya, Rohit will be hoping to raise the bar and make an attempt to claim a podium finish.

Suruchi Phogat (Shooting)

From Shooting, Suruchi Phogat will be making her debut seven years after taking up the sport professionally. She will be hoping to peak at the right time this season in 10m air pistol and after winning several World Cup titles, Suruchi will be hoping to add an Asian Games medal on her collection.

Ayush Shetty (Badminton)

Weeks after enduring disappointment in BWF World Championships at the national capital last month, Ayush Shetty will be out to prove a point on his debut Asian Games 2026 appearance. Shetty had defeated world number 1 Shi Yuqi in the opening match but lost to Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan in the Round of 16.

Despite the loss, Ayush Shetty remains a medal favorite, especially after he became the first Indian to win a men’s singles silver medal in more than six decades at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Sujeet Kalkal (Wrestling)

From Wrestling, 65kg freestyle grappler Sujeet Kalkal, who is just the fourth Indian to win the U-23 World Championship title in Serbia last year. The youngester also held the world number one position but has now dropped to second after an injury walkover in the Budapest Ranking series.

Interestingly, Sujeet is undefeated in his last 20 bouts and he will be hoping to continue the same form when he makes his Asian Games debut later this month.

Sakshi Chaudhary (Boxing)

Last but not the least, one of the seven Boxers to win a gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games earlier this year, Sakshi Chaudhary is also set for her Asian Games debut in two weeks’ time.

She has had an inspirational journey in the past couple of months, moving from 54kg to the 51kg category to make it to the Indian team, which also required beating the likes of Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda.

Back in August, Sakshi powered her way through to the 51kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and something similar will be expected from her at the Asian Games.