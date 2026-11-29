Gukesh vs Sindarov: Game four ends in draw as World Chess Championship 2026 remains deadlocked at 2-2

Gukesh and Sindarov played out their fourth consecutive draw in Geneva, with neither player managing to take the lead after four games ahead of game five today

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Javokhir Sindarov (L) and D Gukesh (R) (Photo: X)

Dommaraju Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov played out their fourth consecutive draw in the 2026 World Chess Championship as Game 4 ended without a winner in Geneva on Saturday. The Indian Grandmaster, playing with the white pieces, tried to put pressure on his Uzbek challenger, but Sindarov defended well to secure a draw after 34 moves.

The result kept the 14-game championship level at 2-2, with both players yet to take the lead in the contest.

Gukesh opened with the King’s Pawn, playing 1.e4, while Sindarov responded with the Petroff Defence. The Indian had prepared a rare variation with 5.Be2, which appeared to catch his opponent off guard. Sindarov spent close to 20 minutes considering his response before playing 5…Nc6.

Gukesh continued with his preparation and introduced another idea with 9.Qb1. The move was aimed at putting pressure on Sindarov’s position and creating an opportunity to win back a knight. However, the challenger read the plan correctly and exchanged pieces to reduce the pressure.

Sindarov gradually improved his position with 13…f6, allowing his pieces to become more active. Both players continued to find accurate moves, and neither could create a clear winning opportunity. The game eventually ended in a draw through perpetual check on move 34.

Gukesh calls over the arbiter to claim a draw by 3-fold repetition and Game 4 ends in a 34-move draw — the score is 2-2! #GukeshSindarov https://t.co/H8b85uCbox — Chess.com News (@ChesscomNews) November 28, 2026

How the previous three games unfolded

The championship began with a draw in Game 1 on November 24. Sindarov had the white pieces and opened with 1.e4, while Gukesh responded with 1…e5. The game followed the Ruy Lopez opening, with Gukesh choosing the Berlin Defence. Sindarov tried to create attacking chances on the kingside, but the Indian defended well. The players eventually repeated moves to settle for a draw after 38 moves.

Game 2, played on November 25, was a shorter contest. Gukesh had white and opted for the London System, but Sindarov managed to neutralise his opponent’s plans. With neither player finding a way to gain an advantage, they agreed to a draw after just 20 moves.

Game 3 on November 26 was the longest and most closely fought encounter of the match so far. Gukesh surprised Sindarov with the Rio de Janeiro variation of the Berlin Defence and gained an advantage on the clock. However, both players had their chances during the contest before the game ended in a draw after 60 moves.

Four games have now been completed, and the scores remain level at 2-2. Sindarov will have the white pieces in Game 5 on Sunday, November 29, as both players look to register their first win of the championship.