How being 700 grams heavier costed MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games

Tariyal's camp initially protested the referee's decision and although the bout ended in a draw, a winner had to be determined but this time it happened in the most unusual manner

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Suchika Tariyal after the women's traditional 60kg fight at Asian Gams 2026. (Credits: PTI)

Just a day after securing a spot in the semi-finals of the women’s traditional 60kg Mixed Martial Arts, Suchika Tariyal endured major heartbreak as she had to settle for a bronze medal despite producing a sensational performance against Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo, who proceeded to the finale but not on the basis of merit.

It was a closely fought battle between Suchika and Hoon Teo as both kept going at each other but once the fight ended, there was no clear cut winner. The reason is absolutely shocking and one that Tariyal was not able to handle as she broke down in tears and fell on her knees when the referee raised the Singaporean’s hand.

Hui Hoon Teo was awarded with a spot in the finale on the basis of weight and just because she was 700 grams lighter than Suchika Tariyal, who was in absolute distraught when the result was announced. During the weigh-in which took place on the morning of the fight, Suchika was found heavier than her opponent, meaning she had to settle for a third place in the podium.

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Tariyal’s camp initially protested the referee’s decision and although the bout ended in a draw, a winner had to be determined but this time it happened in the most unusual manner. Suchika was reluctant to go to the ring referee for the post-match proceedings but upon insistence from her coaches, she went in to the mat.

And once the referee raised the Singaporean’s hand, Suchika got down on her knees and broke down. She spoke to PTI after the bout and stated that it was not a fair result. “I am a little disappointed with the result of today’s bout because I thought I won the fight. I am not able to agree with the result. I was saying that this is not fair,” Suchika said.

The 36-year-old from Haryana said that she was far more superior than her opponent in the match, yet Suchika is proud of the fact that she is the first Indian to win a medal in MMA at the continental showpiece.

“I won both my rounds very well because I took her down. She did not even take me down. Yes, there could have been two-three connecting punches. I also landed a connecting punch. And in the last minute, she was going back and forth. I have given my 100 per cent and worked hard to reach here. I am happy I have won a bronze medal for the country,” Suchika concluded.

Her bronze medal confirmed India’s sixth medal at the Asian Games.