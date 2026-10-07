India pitches ‘Rising Together’ as core idea for 2036 Olympics bid, plans first presentation to IOC this month

India's 2036 Olympics bid centres on the 'Rising Together' vision. Sports Minister Masukh Mandaviya and IOA chied P T Usha confirms the first presentation to the IOC future host commission by end of this month.

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India’s ‘Rising Together’ vision for 2036 Olympics bid

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha said on Wednesday that India’s plan to host the 2036 Olympics will be based on the idea of “Rising Together” They said India will show its first plan to the IOC’s Future Host Commission by the end of this month.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday that seven countries have shown interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics. India, Germany, Qatar and Turkiye are among these countries and will get a chance to present their plans to the IOC’s Future Host Commission next month.

“India’s ambition for 2036 is rooted in a simple idea: that sport can help shape the future of our nation. Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games would inspire millions of young Indians to participate in sport, strengthen healthier and more active communities, and create new opportunities for our youth across education, employment and social development.”

India wants Ahmedabad to host the 2036 Olympics. The country has never hosted the Olympic Games before. India officially expressed its interest in hosting the event in 2024.

P T Usha said the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is proud and honoured that the IOC has recognised India’s plans to host the Olympics.

“…proud to be part of an exceptional group of potential hosts for future editions of the Games,” she said.

“For us, ‘Rising Together’ is not simply a slogan — it is a powerful commitment to unite India’s energy, ambition and diversity behind a shared Olympic dream.

“As we develop our vision for 2036, we want to create a Games that reflects the confidence of a young, dynamic and rising India, while contributing to the Olympic and Paralympic Movements’ ambition to reach new generations, new communities and new horizons around the world.

“We look forward to continuing our exchange with the IOC and to present our ambition to the Future Host Commission for the first time at the end of October,” she added.