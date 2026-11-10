India win gold in women’s 25m Pistol and bronze in men’s 50m Rifle at ISSF World Championship 2026

India won gold in the women's 25m pistol team event and bronze in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions team event at the ISSF World Championship 2026 in Doha.

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India win two medals at ISSF World Championship 2026 (Image - X)

Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju won the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol team event at the ISSF World Championship 2026 in Doha. This was India’s second gold medal at the championship.

The Indian team finished first with a total score of 1761-68x. The Republic of Korea came second with 1748-66x and won the silver medal. Vietnam finished third with 1745-54x and took the bronze medal.

Esha scored the highest for India with 590-25x. Manu Bhaker scored 587-24x, while Divya Thadigol Subbaraju added 584-19x. All three shooters helped India finish at the top and win the gold medal.

Esha and Manu also reached the individual final. Manu scored 27 hits and finished fourth. She just missed out on a medal. Esha finished eighth with 11 hits in the final.

Earlier in the day, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran and Niraj Kumar won the bronze medal in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions team event at the ISSF World Championship 2026. The Indian team scored 1751-91x and finished third. Czechia won gold with 1754-92x, while Norway finished second with 1752-81x and took silver.

Aishwary scored the most for India with 587-33x. Niraj scored 582-31x, while Akhil scored 582-27x. The three shooters helped India win another medal at the championship.

India will play again on November 11. The final of the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event will be held on that day. Indian shooters will try to win another medal for the country.

India has won many medals at the ISSF World Championship 2026. Niveditha Veloor Nair won bronze in the women’s 25m standard pistol event. Jaypal Malviya won silver in the men’s 10m air pistol event.

Ravinder Singh, Saurabh Chaudhary and Amanpreet Singh won gold in the men’s 50m pistol team event. Ravinder also won silver in the individual event. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Shambhavi Kshirsagar won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. These wins have helped India add more medals to its total at the championship.