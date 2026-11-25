Indian delegation to present its Olympic 2036 hosting bid to IOC tomorrow; Here’s what will follow after the presentation

India is set to face stiff competition against Germany, Hungary, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye

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The Olympic rings are raised during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics at the Stade de France, August 11, 2024, Paris, France.(IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India will present its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games in front of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission on Thursday, hoping to convince the world body of its ability to organise the grandest sporting event of them all.

India will face stiff competition from six other countries – Germany, Hungary, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye – who are equally interested in hosting the quadrennial games in 2036.

The Indian delegation will include Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, outgoing Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, IOA Athletes Commission head and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi and IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer.

The presentation will focus on India’s experience in hosting international sporting events, its growing capabilities and the infrastructure developed in recent years.

Ahmedabad, which is being projected as the host city, has already secured the rights to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The capital city of Gujarat will also organise the World Police and Fire Games in 2029.

Between January 2025 and June 2026, India hosted a total of 36 international sporting competitions across more than 15 cities. The country has also secured hosting rights for 19 international events scheduled to take place in 2027 and 2028.

“From what we gather, so far only Turkiye has made its presentation before the IOC. Our focus would be on our growing capabilities, newly-developed infrastructure and the past record of hosting international events,” a source told PTI.

The presentation, however, will come at a difficult time for the IOA, which is dealing with controversy surrounding its election process.

Usha recently withdrew from the presidential race after alleging that “external forces” were attempting to sabotage her candidature. She had also asked the IOC to intervene, following which the world body called for a free and fair election without interference.

What happens next in India’s 2036 Olympic bid?

After Thursday’s presentation, the IOC will conduct an anonymous survey to understand public opinion on India’s bid. The survey is expected to take place in the third week of December and will contribute to the evaluation process in March next year.

The process will then move into the Strategic Dialogue phase, where interested countries will respond to the Future Host Questionnaire and provide their initial financial guarantees.

In 2028, the IOC will begin the Targeted Dialogue phase, during which its members will receive a report from the Future Host Commission. By mid-2029, the IOC Executive Board will select the preferred hosts, who will then be put forward for election by the IOC Session.

India had initially planned to promote its Olympic vision under the theme ‘Rising Together’. However, the IOA dropped the slogan after it emerged that it was similar to the tagline used by Japan for its Tokyo 2020 Olympic bid.

The IOC, led by President Kirsty Coventry, will assess each country’s proposal on venue planning, athlete experience, funding, political and public support, event management and long-term benefits for host communities.

India submitted its Expression of Interest to host the 2036 Olympics in 2024.