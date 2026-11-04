Indian junior badminton team also went to Egypt without financial help after SAI’s denial to fund PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen

Despite the setback, youngster Jagsher Singh Khangurra returned home with a bronze medal from the World Junior Championships

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Just a day after it was revealed that the Indian badminton team travelled to Europe without funding from the Sports Authority of India, it is being reported that the junior contingent of players were also sent to Cairo, Egypt without receiving funds from SAI. Despite that an Indian shuttler, Jagsher Singh Khangurra returned from the Egyptian capital with a bronze medal.

A report from the Indian Express has claimed that the 30-member Indian contingent, for the Badminton World Junior Championships, had almost missed their flight to Cairo. If it wasn’t for the timely intervention from the Badminton Association of India, then the players would have missed the crucial tournament.

The Indian badminton federation, BAI, somehow managed to get the funds and sent the team just in time for the World Juniors. A source told the Indian Express that the contingent were due to travel to Egypt during the course of the Asian Games and all the necessary details were submitted but the funding did not arrive and still remains pending.

“The World Junior Championships contingent was due to travel during the Asian Games period. The team details and required information like hotel stays had been submitted but the funding sanction did not arrive before departure and remains pending,” the source said.

The Indian team consisted of teams like Tanvi Patra, Dev Ruparelia, Shaina Manimuthu and Jagsher Singh Khangurra. Out of these four names, Tanvi and Dev are currently participating at the on-going summer Youth Olympics in Dakar. Jagsher was the only to return with a medal in what was a very tough boys singles final.

A coach, who travelled to Egypt for the tournament, confessed that it’s something that has happened for the very first time. He claimed that the World Juniors is very important, with the likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy also coming through this tournament.

“This has never happened because the World Juniors is an important tournament,” the coach said.

The coach also expressed his hope to see the amount get reimbursed and called for a demarcation between funds of established and developing players. He said that it will only affect the development of badminton in the country.

“Hopefully they will reimburse. There needs to be a clear demarcation between development funds and those for established players. If even the limited funding for development players stops, badminton will suffer,” the coach added.

Earlier it was reported that the senior team, featuring Olympians PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, went for their European team without any funding from SAI. Sindhu and Sen later returned with first place finishes in women’s and men’s singles event.

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, raised a valid question against it. She wrote on X that senior players, like herself, will be able to manage the funds but an 18-year-old chasing their dreams cannot afford to do so.

She also added that supporting the athletes is all about investing the nation’s sporting future. “I can find ways to fund my tour. But what about the 18-year-old chasing her dreams, hoping to become the next Sindhu or Lakshya? …Supporting athletes isn’t bleeding the system. It’s investing in India’s sporting future,” Sindhu wrote.

A SAI official also made a comment on this matter, stating that the governing body did not receive BAI’s proposal on time. All national federations are required to send their proposals 30 days before the start of the tournament.