Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal’s Asian Games 2026 campaign ends after getting hospitalised – Here’s what happened

Sanyal is the son of Sanjiv Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council

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Varun Sanyal's medical report. (Credits: X/Special arrangement)

India’s mixed martial arts fighter Varun Sanyal was taken to hospital after passing out while using a sauna to cut weight for his Asian Games competition on Sunday.

Sanyal, who was competing in the 77kg category, was trying to lose weight ahead of the weigh-in when he became dizzy and lost consciousness on the cruise ship where athletes are staying.

According to MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kundera, Sanyal was found by a Nepalese athlete who woke him up. He was then able to contact Kundera, after which he was taken to hospital.

“Fortunately, he was found in that state by an athlete from Nepal who woke him up. Varun was able to call me and we took him to hospital,” Kundera told PTI.

Kundera initially said there was not much to worry about and that Sanyal was brought back to the cruise at around 3am after receiving medical attention.

“There was not much to be worried about, so he was brought back to the cruise around 3:00am. He is now stable and out of trouble,” he said.

However, Sanyal was later declared medically unfit and ruled out of the Asian Games after the incident during the weight cut process.

Sanyal is the son of Sanjiv Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. He had also won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in China earlier this year.

India’s Day 1 At Asian Games

India made a strong start to the Asian Games 2026 today, winning two silver medals in shooting. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined to win silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. China won gold, while Japan took bronze.

Elavenil then added another silver in the individual 10m air rifle event. She finished with 252.4 points, behind Japan’s Hinata Taichi, who won gold with an Asian Games record 253.0. South Korea’s Hyojin Ban took bronze.

India also secured another medal through Suchika Tariyal in women’s traditional 60kg MMA. Tariyal beat Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinal to reach the semifinals, assuring India of at least a bronze medal.

There was disappointment in teqball, where Quimcy Dsouza narrowly missed out on bronze in the women’s singles after losing 11-12, 11-12 to Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto. She later also lost the mixed doubles bronze-medal match with Mohamed Anas Beg.

The Indian women’s hockey team also delivered an unbelievable 19-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their Pool B opener today. In Table Tennis, the Indian men’s team consisting of G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah defeated Indonesia 3-0.