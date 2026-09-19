India’s 30-member shooting squad set for Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh lead charge

India's 30-member shooting squad is ready for the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, with some top players Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh set to compete.

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Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh are ready to lead India in shooting in the Asian Games 2026

India will have a strong shooting team at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya. The Indian side includes 30 shooters, with experienced players and young talents as well. The players will be seen competing in Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun events.

The Indian team is coming with some of the finest athlete, who have won medals at the Asian Games and other international events as well. There are young shooters as well on the list, who will be seen competing at the senior level. The Indian players will take a part in individual, team and mixed-team events in Nagoya. The shooting events of this event will take place from September 19 to October 1.

The Rifle team includes a mix of experience shooters and young talents who have already performed well at the international level.

However, athletes like Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who’s ranked No. 7 in the world, will be a part of the 50m Rifle 3 Position event. Speaking about his achievements, he won the silver medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and has won a World Cup gold medal and an Asian title.

He will be taking part in the 50m 3P event by Niraj Kumar, while Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa K. Vinod will represent India in the Women’s event.

On the other hand, Rudrankksh B. Patil will play a major role by bringing his major championship experience to the lineup. The 2022 World Champion will compete in both 10m Air Rifle and 50m Rifle 3 positions.

India will also have Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Rajesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K. Vinod competing in the 10m Air Rifle events.

Elavenil has won a World Cup gold medal and is also an Asian champion, while Parth is a former Junior World Champion.

India’s Pistol team has some of its top shooters who will compete at the Asian Games.

Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will compete in the 10m Air Pistol and 25m Pistol events. She is ranked No. 12 in the world in 10m Air Pistol.

Esha Singh will also compete in both events. She won the World Championship and Asian Championship titles in 2023 and is one of India’s leading shooters.

Suruchi, Kamaljeet, Kedarling B. Uchaganve and Aakash Bhardwaj will take part in the 10m Air Pistol event. Suruchi will also compete in the Mixed Team event.

Manu, Esha and Rahi will compete in the 25m Pistol event, while Anish will take part in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.

Anish is ranked No. 8 in the world. He will compete on September 30 and October 1, with the final taking place on October 1.

The Shotgun team has experienced shooters, Asian Games medallists and young players who have done well in international events.

In Trap, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi and Shapath Bharadwaj will compete in the men’s event. Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer and Neeru will take part in the women’s event.

Kynan Chenai won gold in the men’s Trap team event and bronze in the individual Trap event at the 2023 Asian Games. He will compete in men’s Trap and the Trap Mixed Team event. He also won bronze in the Mixed Team event at the 2025 ISSF World Cup.

Neeru is ranked No. 13 in the world. She won gold in women’s Trap at the 2025 Asian Championships and also won a World Cup gold in Lonato, Italy, in 2026. With this win, she became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold in a Trap event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka will compete in Skeet and Mixed Team events. He won silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and is also a former Asian champion.

Bhagntegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will also compete in men’s Skeet. Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon will take part in the women’s Skeet event.

Mairaj is an Olympian with a lot of international experience, while Raiza is a former Junior World Champion and Asian champion.