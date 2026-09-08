India’s Asian Games 2026 squad gets grand send-off ahead of Japan campaign

India's Asian Games 2026 squad received a grand send-off as the country's athletes prepare to compete in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

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Indian athletes gets grand send-off for Asian Games 2026

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) organized a special send-off event for the athletes, who will participate in the Asian Games 2026. The participants will travel to Aichi-Nagoya, Japan to play the tournament, which will be scheduled for September 19 to October 4.

The event was attended by athletes, coach, support staff, officials and partners as Team India gets ready for the Asian Games. The contingent will look to put up a strong show and make the country proud on the big stage.

Mandaviya, PT Usha send strong message to India’s Asian Games contingent

The event was attended by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports; Dr. PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, alongside athletes, coaches, support staff and partners.

Reflecting on the occasion, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, said, “There is no shortage of talent in this country. Day by day, year by year, we are moving forward, and we have to change the pressure into performance, the opponent into an opportunity, and the opportunity into an achievement. I have complete faith that our contingent will perform well at the Asian Games and increase the pride of the country.”

Dr. PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, said, “Do not be overwhelmed by occasion; make the occasion remember you. Look at yourself and remember how far you have come. You have earned your place among the best in Asia. Don’t carry the weight of expectations, carry the strength of them. Go out there, enjoy the competition, and give everything you have. Go with confidence, courage, humility and the belief that you can compete with anyone in Asia.”

Asmita Dey eyes Asian Games glory after tough judo challenge

A major highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale, Commonwealth Games gold medalist Asmita Dey, weightlifting medalist Gyaneshwari Yadav and Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat.

Speaking about participating at the Asian Games, Judoka star Asmita said, “The Asian Games are very tough. Judo itself comes from Japan, and there are judo masters in my weight category, players ranked 7th, 8th, 14th in the world. To win this medal, I’ll have to prepare like never before and be ready to defeat every one of them.”

The Asian Games 2026 will be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4, with Indian athletes set to compete in several sports against top teams from across Asia.