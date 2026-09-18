India’s Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav highlights MAJOR issues faced by Indian athletes at Asian Games 2026

India's Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav opens up on the problems faced by the Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sahdev Yadav raises major concerns faced by Indian athletes at Asian Games 2026

Sahdev Yadav, the Chef de Mission for the Asian Games 2026, opened up on the situations and problems Indian athletes are facing regarding the accommodation, accreditation and transport during the Games in Japan.

However, he also revealed that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has made some arrangements, which include separate travel and accommodation for its athletes. Amid the logistical issues at the 2026 Asian Games, the Indian contingent booked extra hotel rooms and made transport arrangements for the players.

He added that 18 rooms had already been booked, with 10 more to be secured. “Everyone has accommodation, and there is no problem from our side. There were some issues initially, which is why we booked an additional hotel. Our team is going directly to the airport. The accreditation process is quite lengthy and is being done on the cruise, so it is taking a lot of time. There are also some transportation issues, but we have made our own arrangements for cars and hotels for our players. We have already booked 18 rooms and will book another 10 today. There is definitely a shortage of accommodation.”

He said that the main goal is to solve the athletes’ problems, keep them comfortable and help them focus on their games and winning medals.

“There has been some mismanagement, but this is such a big event that anything can happen. However, we don’t want to focus on who is at fault. Our priority is to look after our children, resolve all their problems and ensure they are comfortable and well taken care of. We want them to focus on their performance, win medals and then relax. That is our wish, and that is what we are working towards.”

Sahdev Yadav also said India got fewer rooms after reaching Japan, so the team had to arrange extra hotels quickly.

“When we arrived here, we were informed that our accommodation quota had been reduced. So, we had to book additional hotels within a day.”