India’s Gunjan And L Ambekar Meetei create history with two boxing gold medals at 2026 Youth Olympics

Indian boxers Gunjan and L Ambekar Meetei make history by winning two gold medals for India at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar.

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Gunjan And L Ambekar Meetei win gold at Dakar Youth Olympics 2026 (Image - BFI)

Star Indian boxers Gunjan and L Ambekar Meetei created by history for India in the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, on Thursday. Both athletes delivered their brilliance and managed to win gold medals in their respective weight categories.

With these two gold medals, both Indian boxers maintain their 100 percent gold medal record at the Games. Not only this, these are also India’s first two gold medals in Dakar.

After this huge milestone, The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Ajay Singh reacts to this achievement and said, “This is a historic moment for Indian boxing and Indian sport. Winning two gold medals at the Youth Olympic Games, with India also opening its gold medal account at the Dakar 2026 edition, makes this achievement even more special.”

“These are also India’s first-ever gold medals in boxing at the Youth Olympic Games,” he added.

Before Thursday, India had won two boxing medals at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore. Shiva Thapa won silver in the men’s 54kg category, while Vikas Krishan won bronze in the men’s 60kg category. These were the two boxing medals India won at those Games.

On Thursday, India won its first boxing gold medal at the Dakar Youth Olympics. L Ambekar Meetei won the men’s 50kg final after beating Ireland’s Jubani Kristian 3:2. Both boxers fought hard, but Meetei won the match by a small margin. His win gave India its first gold medal in Dakar.

Gunjan also won gold for India in the women’s 48kg final. She faced Bensalah Bouthaina of Algeria and won all three rounds. Gunjan was better than her opponent throughout the match and won by a score of 5:0. With this win, she gave India its second gold medal in boxing at the Games.

India won three gold medals at the 2018 Youth Olympics. Two of them came in shooting, while one came in wrestling. At the Dakar Games, Indian boxers have now won two gold medals for the country.

India have so far won two gold, three silver and five bronze medals at the Dakar Youth Olympics. The two gold medals have helped India move up in the medal table. India were in 58th place before these wins. They have now moved up to 16th place with a total of 10 medals.

Speaking about the efforts that have gone into supporting the boxers, Singh said, “What is particularly encouraging is the depth of talent emerging in Indian boxing. We are seeing our boxers deliver across age groups and competitions, from the World Junior Championships and Youth Olympic Games to the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. This reflects the progress being made in building a strong talent pipeline, and our focus will be to ensure that these young champions continue to develop into world-class senior boxers. I congratulate Ambekar and Gunjan on creating history,” he added.