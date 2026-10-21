India’s Simran Sharma wins second gold in the women’s 100m T12 Final at the Asian Para Games 2026

Star Indian athlete Simran Sharma secures a second gold medal for India at the Asian Para Games 2026 by winning in the women's 100m T12 Final event.

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Simran Sharma secures a second gold at the Asian Para Games 2026 (Image - X)

Star Indian athlete, who is delivering a sensational performance for India at the Asian Para Games 2026, Simran Sharma, has achieved one more huge milestone in the ongoing event as she secured her second gold medal by winning the women’s 100m T12 final with a record time of 12.02 seconds.

Simran’s impressive performance helped her to seal a gold medal in this event by bettering her previous games record of 12.13 seconds. In the Asian Para Games 2022, Simran was satisfied with a silver medal with a timing of 12.68 seconds in Hangzhou. In this year’s edition, she reduced her mistakes and improved her timing by 0.66 seconds to secure a gold medal.

On the previous day (Tuesday), Simran Sharma set a new record with 24.80 seconds to bag a gold medal in the women’s 200m T12 category on Tuesday. In the same event, there was one more star athlete, whose name was Tejalben Damor, an athlete from Gujarat who made her debut and delivered a phenomenal performance in the event by securing third place with a timing of 25.23 seconds.

Not only Simran Sharma, many athletes like Pranav Desai, Dilip Gavit and Mohammad Basil M also succeeded in winning medals for India at the Asian Para Games 2026.

Star Indian athlete, Pranav Desai, who was competing in the men’s 100m T64. Managed to win a bronze medal for India with a timing of 11.96 seconds. Previously, in the 2022 edition in Hangzhou. Pranav finished in the fourth spot with a time of 11.91 seconds.

On the other hand, athletes like Dilip Gavit and Mohammad Basil M also displayed a spectacular performance at the Asian Para Games 2026 by adding medals to the tally. Dilip Gavit succeeded in winning a gold medal for India with a timing of 10.69 seconds. Meanwhile, Mohammad Basil M won a silver medal for India at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a timing of 10.72 seconds.

In the men’s javelin throw F55, star athlete Sukhchain bagged a bronze medal for India. Not only this, he also achieved his personal best of 29.94 metres. He got a chance to showcase his potential as he produced his best effort on the third attempt. Sukhchain won a bronze medal in the Asian Para Games 2022 in Hangzhou with a throw of 30.36m. In the Asian Para Games 2026 event, China’s Feifei Zhou won gold with a world-record throw of 37.63m. Meanwhile, Iran’s Zafar Zaker took silver with a personal best of 36.00m.