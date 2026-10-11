India’s Udhayveer Sidhu secures gold in 10m Air Pistol at Cairo ISSF Shooting World Cup 2026

India's star athlete Udhayveer Sidhu bagged a gold medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup.

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India's Udhayveer Sidhu wins a gold medal at ISSF (Photo- ISSF)

India’s Udhayveer Singh achieved a historic milestone for India by winning a gold medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol on Sunday.

He showcased a brilliant performance in the event by delivering his skills at the crucial moments, which also helped them to win a gold medal for his country. He finished this match with a score of 240.6 points. He won this gold medal by defeating Germany’s multi-Olympic medallist Christian Reitz by 0.5 points in an intense final match.

Speaking about his opponent’s performance in this dramatic final, Germany’s Christian Reitz secured a silver medal for his country; his points were 240.1. Meanwhile, Italy’s Paolo Monna succeeded to bag a bronze with 219.8 points.

The final of this game was filled full of chaos and suspense as Udhayveer held his nerve while entering the elimination stage of the game. He was trailing Christian Reitz by 0.3 points going into the final two shots. The Indian athlete fired 10.2 and 9.8 points. Reitz recorded twin scores of 9.6, handing Udhayveer victory on the final shot.

At the beginning of the day, Udhayveer delivered his brilliance by qualifying for the eight-man final in fourth position. He scored a total points of 585 across six series (99, 98, 98, 97, 97, 96).

Meanwhile, India’s Jonathan Gavin Anthony also delivered a phenomenal performance as he was competing for Rankings Points Only (RPO). In the qualification clash, he shot an impressive 586 to tie for the top score in qualification with Monna. Another Indian athlete, Ajendra Singh Chauhan, finished in 14th place with a score of 580. On the other hand, Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh ended at 31st spot with 574 and Kumar Yogesh scored 573 in the RPO section.

This final clash of the event included Turkey’s Paris 2024 Olympic medallist Yusuf Dikec, who finished seventh with 138.0. Greece’s Georgios Gampierakis placed fourth on 198.7. Meanwhile, Latvia’s Emils Vasermanis in fifth position with 177.6.