ISSF World Cup 2026: Olympic medalists Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh to lead Indian challenge in Cairo

The NRAI announced a 24-member rifle and pistol contingent for the ISSF World Cup 2026 in Egypt following a seven-day preparatory camp in Dehradun.

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Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale. (Photo: NRAI)

ISSF World Cup 2026: Olympic bronze medallists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh will lead a star-studded 24-member Indian contingent at the ISSF World Cup 2026 Rifle/Pistol in Cairo in Egypt. The international event is being held from October 8 to October 16, 2026.

The squad travelled to Cairo after completing rigorous national camp in Dehradun. The camp was held from October 1 to 7 at the Maharana Pratap Sports College. The shooters spent the week working on match simulations and fine-tuning technical routines after a disappointing campaign in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

India will compete across eight individual Olympic disciplines and two mixed team events. The contingent combines seasoned Olympians with promising young shooters. Paris Olympics bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale will lead the way in men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions squad alongside Akhil Sheoran and Adriyan Karmakar.

Shooter Joydeep Karmakar’s son Adriyan set to make international debut

Former Olympian shooter Joydeep Karmakar’s son Adriyan will also been seen making his international debut with the senior team in this World Cup. Joydeep had represented India in the London Olympics 2012 and finished in 4th place in the men’s 50m rifle prone event.

Swapnil Kusale putting in the work #ISSF #ShootingSports https://t.co/7KBkLLcLjR — ISSF (@issf_official) October 8, 2026

Olympian Arjun Babuta will headline the men’s 10m Air Rifle unit alongside Deaflympics champion Dhanush Srikanth and Paarth Makhija. Babuta won silver at the 2026 Asian Shooting Championships in New Delhi.

In the women’s rifle events, two-time Olympian Anjum Moudgil anchors the 50m Rifle 3 Positions team with Ayushi Podder and Manini Kaushik. Young shooter Arya Rajesh Borse, who won silver at the Buenos Aires World Cup, features in the women’s 10m Air Rifle alongside Khyati Chaudhary and Ismita Bhowal.

In the men’s pistol section, Paris 2024 bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh will spearhead the 10m Air Pistol line-up alongside Ajendra Singh Chauhan and Udhayveer Sidhu. Vijayveer Sidhu will lead the challenge in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol alongside Suraj Sharma and Ankur Goel.

The women’s pistol unit features Asian Games champion Palak, who will contest the women’s 10m Air Pistol alongside Muskan and Surbhi Rao. Olympian Rhythm Sangwan, former World Cup gold medallist Chinki Yadav and Divya TS form the line-up in the women’s 25m Sports Pistol.

Indian Squad for ISSF World Cup Cairo 2026

10m Air Rifle Men: Paarth Makhija, Dhanush Srikanth, Arjun Babuta

10m Air Rifle Women: Arya Rajesh Borse, Khyati Chaudhary, Ismita Bhowal

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Akhil Sheoran, Adriyan Karmakar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Anjum Moudgil, Ayushi Podder, Manini Kaushik

10m Air Pistol Men: Sarabjot Singh, Ajendra Singh Chauhan, Udhayveer Sidhu

10m Air Pistol Women: Palak, Muskan, Surbhi Rao

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men: Suraj Sharma, Vijayveer Sidhu, Ankur Goel

25m Sports Pistol Women: Divya TS, Rhythm Sangwan, Chinki Yadav

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Paarth Makhija and Arya Rajesh Borse; Dhanush Srikanth and Khyati Chaudhary

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Ajendra Singh Chauhan and Palak; Udhayveer Sidhu and Muskan