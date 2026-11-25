Javokhir Sindarov praises D Gukesh’s composure after Indian secures narrow in World Championship 2026 Game 1

Sindarov and Gukesh played out a close 0.5-0.5 draw in Game 1 of the 2026 World Chess Championship in Switzerland

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Indian defending champion D Gukesh, right, competes against Uzbekistan�s challenger Javokhir Sindarov during the first game of the Salesforce FIDE World Championship Match 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland. (Handout via PTI Photo)

Reigning world chess champion Dommaraju Gukesh survived a major scare against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov on his title defence in the 2026 World Championship, which kicked-off yesterday, with Game 1 ending in a 0.5-0.5 draw at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, Switzerland.

Gukesh, who became the 18th and youngest world champion two years ago in Singapore after beating China’s Ding Liren, had positive remarks for himself and Sindarov, claiming that it was an equal contest even if there were some very tricky problems to solve.

“It looked equal the whole time, some problems to solve but I think both of us played a very good game,” D Gukesh said in a post-match interaction. However, Gukesh admitted that the timing pressure scared him to some extent.

“The pressure on the clock was looking a little scary but should be fine,” Gukesh added.

Round 1 saw Javokhir Sindarov put Gukesh under immense time pressure before the latter survived the tough moments towards the end of the match which lasted for a total of 38 moves.

Gukesh, who played with the black pieces in the opening game, also claimed that sitting on the table for a competitive match is much more easier than training and working behind the scenes. “This is the easiest thing, to go and play the game. Before that there is so much work to do, but when you get there, you know you are home,” he added.

The 20-year-old Grandmaster will have a slight advantage on Game two today as he will play with the white pieces. He will be hoping to put up a better performance after surviving the first game.

His opponent Javokhir Sindarov, who hasn’t lost a single game against Gukesh after three previous meetings, praised the latter for his survival instincts and for finding the best possible defensive move towards the end.

“I got some pressure and I was pushing but he found a very good defense. I was trying to push every moment because of the clock, but in the end he found the best moves,” he said.

Notably, this is the youngest-ever World Championship match, with both the players at 20 years of age. Sindarov acknowledged it and and stated he wasn’t going to let the occasion affect his approach.

“I know that the whole chess world is watching this match, normally it’s a big pressure but I am trying not to think about this. I am just trying to adapt to the atmosphere in the playing hall, the first thing is to play good chess,” he said.

Game two will start from 7:30PM (IST).