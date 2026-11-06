Jaypal Malviya wins Silver at ISSF World Championship, secures India’s first LA 2028 Olympic quota

Star Indian athlete Jaypal Malviya wins silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Championship. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Jaypal Malviya wins silver at ISSF World Championship

Indian shooter Jaypal Malviya won the silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Championship on Thursday. His win also gave India its first quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. This is a big achievement for Indian shooting as the country has secured a place in this event at the next Olympics.

Jaypal scored 242.2 points in the final at the Lusail Shooting Complex. China’s Hu Kai won the gold medal with 243.9 points. Jindrich Dubovy of Czechia finished third with 220.9 points and took the bronze medal.

Three Olympic quota places were given to the top shooters in this event. Hu Kai got the first place, Jaypal took the second, while Dubovy finished third. All three shooters helped their countries get a place in the 2028 Olympic Games.

Jaypal started the final well and stayed among the top shooters. He scored 50.5 points in the first series and reached 100 points after the second series. He continued to shoot well in the next rounds and scored 10.8 and 10.7 in two of his shots.

Jaypal stayed calm during the last few shots and did not let Dubovy move ahead of him. His good shooting helped him finish second and win the silver medal. With this win, India also got its first Olympic quota place for the 2028 Games.

Earlier on Thursday, India’s women’s 10m air pistol team also won a silver medal at the World Championship. Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh and Sainyam were part of the Indian team.

The three shooters scored a total of 1738 points, including 61 inner 10s. Manu Bhaker was India’s top shooter with 583-21x points. She also scored 100 points in her fourth series. Suruchi scored 580-24x points, while Sainyam added 575-16x points. Their scores helped India finish second in the team event.

China won the women’s team gold medal with 1745-65x points. The Republic of Korea finished third with 1729-49x points and won the bronze medal.

India finished seventh in the men’s team event with 1730-58x points. Jaypal was India’s top shooter in the qualifying round. He scored 585-23x points and finished third before the final. His scores in the six rounds were 97, 99, 97, 99, 97 and 96.

Kamaljeet scored 580-20x points and finished 27th in the qualifying round. Ravin Kumar scored 565-15x points. Together, their scores helped India finish with 1730-58x points in the men’s team event.

China won the men’s team gold medal with 1755-66x points. The Republic of Korea finished second with 1738-62x points and won silver. Uzbekistan took the bronze medal with 1738-44x points.