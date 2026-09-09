Kabaddi’s loss is wrestling’s gain as Nitesh Siwach sets sight on Asian Games glory

Nitesh Siwach switched from kabaddi to wrestling and overcame injury and a two-year break. Now, he eyes Asian Games glory on his debut.

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Nitesh Siwach (Photo: IIS)

For Nitesh Siwach, the road to his first Asian Games has been filled with twists, setbacks and second chances. The 23-year-old Greco-Roman wrestler is now preparing to represent India, but his sporting journey could have taken a very different route.

When the Asian Games trials were held, Nitesh’s father travelled to watch him compete. After the trials, he gave his son a simple message that has stayed with him.

“My father told me, now there is no looking back, you have to bring a medal at the Asian Games, and after that, at the Olympics and the World Championships too. Then he said, ‘this is a very good beginning for you’. That line has stayed with me since that day,” Nitesh recalls.

From Kabaddi to Wrestling

Nitesh first went to Pratap School in 2012 to play kabaddi. However, he found wrestlers training there and eventually followed his father’s dream of seeing him become a wrestler.

“I started wrestling in 2012. See, my father always had this dream that I should become a wrestler. I used to play kabaddi, and I had actually gone to Pratap School to play kabaddi, but we had wrestling there too. Because it was my father’s dream, I got into wrestling instead,” he says.

He trained for two years before a knee operation forced him away from wrestling. He then spent nearly two years helping his father, who worked as a milkman.

Six months that changed everything

Nitesh eventually decided that he wanted another chance. He asked his family to give him six months to return to wrestling.

“I went to my mother and father, to my whole family actually, and I asked them, just give me six months, let me try wrestling again,” he says.

His family agreed, and Nitesh soon won a medal at the School Nationals. That result gave his career a fresh start.

Since then, he has continued to improve. He won bronze at the 2025 Asian Championships before taking silver in 2026. A three-week training camp in Uzbekistan also helped him work on his ground wrestling.

“The camp in Uzbekistan was great exposure for us, it has given us a lot of confidence that we can perform well at the Asian Games. I specifically worked on my ground wrestling during this camp, and I feel I have become stronger in that area now,” he says.

Nitesh ready to handle the pressure

Nitesh knows there will be expectations in his first Asian Games. No wrestler from his weight category has won a medal at the Games before, adding another challenge to his debut.

“There is pressure because people say, you can win a medal. And there is another pressure on top of that, that nobody in my weight category has done well at the Games before. So somewhere in my mind, I keep thinking, I have to give my hundred percent. But honestly, this kind of pressure can also pull you back a lot. I have waited four years for this, and if I take too much pressure, my performance will drop,” he admits.

He relies on his coaches, parents and his own analysis to stay focused. Nitesh watches videos of his training and bouts regularly to see mistakes and improve his game.

IIS support behind his journey

Nitesh has also credited the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) for supporting him with training, travel, nutrition and physiotherapy throughout his journey.

“I am really, really thankful to IIS, whatever I have needed, they have made sure it is taken care of. Whether it is traveling for my training and competitions, my nutrition, physiotherapy, anything at all, they have always supported me and given me everything I have needed,” he said.

Now, with his Asian Games debut approaching, Nitesh has one clear goal for himself and the people who supported him.

“Please pray for me, I will bring a gold medal home for them. Mein apne desh ka Tiranga lehraunga, aur Rashtragaan bajaunga” he added.