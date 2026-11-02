Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu pick up men’s and women’s singles titles at Hylo Open Super 500

While PV Sindhu defeated Denmark's Kjaersfeldt, Lakshya Sen saw off Indonesia's Jonatan Christie

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India enjoyed a memorable day at the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament as PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won the women’s and men’s singles titles on Sunday. Both players produced straight-game victories in their respective finals to give India a double triumph at the tournament.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in 39 minutes to claim her second title of the season. The former world champion continued her recent good form after winning the Japan Open in July and finishing runner-up at the French Open last week.

“It was important for me to give my 100 per cent irrespective of who the opponent was. We’ve played a lot of times and for me it was important that I focus on every point. It’s just not about the whole game, but every point mattered to me,” Sindhu said after the win.

The Indian also spoke about the confidence she had gained from her recent performances and credited her team for helping her through difficult periods.

“This gives me a lot of boost, a lot of confidence. I’m happy that things are going according to plan. I am very grateful and thankful to my whole team. Everyone has worked really hard,” she said.

Sindhu added that she believed she was back to her best but felt there was still room for improvement.

Lakshya Sen followed Sindhu’s success by beating Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-10 in the men’s singles final. The victory gave him his first tournament title after a period of inconsistent results.

“It has been quite some time since I won a tournament, so it feels good. Couple of first-round losses play with your confidence but the way I played here from round one, it gave me a lot of confidence,” Lakshya said.

How Sindhu and Lakshya won their finals

Sindhu entered the final with a 6-1 head-to-head advantage over Kjaersfeldt and made a confident start. Although the Dane stayed close in the early exchanges, Sindhu used her sharp net play, cross-court shots and powerful smashes to take control. She led 11-8 at the interval and went on to win the opening game 21-12.

The Indian maintained her pressure in the second game, opening up a 10-6 lead after briefly allowing her opponent to fight back. Sindhu continued to find open spaces on the court and moved ahead 17-11. She then earned six championship points and converted the first after Kjaersfeldt made another error at the net.

Lakshya, meanwhile, faced a tougher challenge in the opening game against Christie. He started well to lead 8-4, but the Indonesian fought back to take an early advantage. Lakshya regained control with his attacking shots and deceptive strokes, moving ahead 16-10 before closing the game 21-17.

The Indian carried that momentum into the second game, taking a 6-3 lead and going into the interval four points ahead. He stepped up the attack after the break and moved to 16-9. A successful video review gave him 10 championship points, and he sealed the title on his first opportunity when Christie hit the net.