Lakshya Sen beats Alwi Farhan to enter Kumamoto Masters Japan 2026 final

Star Indian athlete Lakshya Sen defeated Alwi Farhan to qualify for the finals of the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Lakshya Sen beats Alwi Farhan to enter Kumamoto Masters Japan 2026 final (Image - X)

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen continued his good form as he beat Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan in three games to reach the men’s singles final of Kumamoto Masters Japan 2026 on Saturday. With this win, Sen is now one step away from winning two BWF Tour titles in a row.

The eighth-seeded Indian beat sixth seed Farhan 21-12, 15-21, 21-11 in a 69-minute match at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium. This was also Sen’s first win over Farhan after losing to him in their previous two matches.

Sen started the match well and won the first game 21-12. He played better near the net and won most of the important points. World No. 10 Farhan found it difficult to match the Indian’s pace and lost the opening game.

However, the Indonesian made a strong comeback in the second game. He used his speed and movement to put Sen under pressure. Farhan also played longer rallies and won the second game 21-15 to take the match into the third game.

Sen bounced back in the deciding game and took control of the match. He attacked Farhan’s backhand and played some good shots to win important points. The Indian took an early lead and did not allow his opponent to come back. He won the third game 21-11 to seal his place in the final.

This win has continued Sen’s good run after his recent title victory at the Hylo Open in Germany. He defeated defending champion Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-10 in the final on November 1. It was his first BWF Tour title since winning the Australian Open in November 2025.

Sen has also played well in the Kumamoto Masters so far. He started his campaign with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen. He then defeated China’s Dong Tian Yao and Japan’s Yushi Tanaka to reach the semifinals.

The Indian will now aim to win another title on Sunday. He will face either Thailand’s second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn or Japan’s Koki Watanabe in the final.

Sen’s performance in Japan is also important for his chances of reaching the BWF World Tour Finals. Before the semifinal, he was placed 12th in the qualification race. Only the top eight players will get a place in the season-ending tournament in China.

Winning the Kumamoto Masters title will help Sen improve his position and move closer to qualifying for the tournament.