Lakshya Sen creates history, becomes first Indian to win Kumamoto Masters Japan

Star Indian athlete Lakshya Sen makes history by becoming the first Indian to win Kumamoto Master Japan after beating Koki Watanabe.

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Lakshya Sen creates history with Japan title

Lakshya Sen won the Kumamoto Masters Japan title on Sunday and became the first Indian player to achieve this feat. He came back strongly after losing the first game and beat Japan’s Koki Watanabe 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 in the final. The match was played at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium and lasted one hour and four minutes.

The eighth-seeded Indian won his second title in a row. Earlier this month, he had also won the Hylo Open title in Germany. This was his second Super 500 title this year and fifth in his career. With this win, Sen moved to joint-second among men’s singles players with the most Super 500 titles.

Read more: Lakshya Sen beats Alwi Farhan to enter Kumamoto Masters Japan 2026 final

Sen also became the first Indian men’s singles player to win two World Tour titles in one season since Kidambi Srikanth in 2017. Srikanth had won four Superseries titles in that year.

Reflecting on the win, Sen said, “It feels very good to win a title here. Last year, I reached the semifinals, so I am happy that I could better that result. This is my second title back-to-back and I would love to continue this form. Even after losing the first game, I kept my confidence up. I was making some easy lifts in the opening game, which allowed him to attack, so in the second and third games I focused on giving a better length and playing more aggressively.”

Sen lost the first game 13-21 but made a strong start in the second. He won the first five points to take a 5-0 lead. He later increased his lead to nine points. Watanabe then won seven points in a row and tried to catch up. However, Sen won the game 21-18.

In the third game, Sen led 11-7 at the break. He then scored six points in a row to move further ahead. Watanabe tried to come back into the match, but Sen kept his lead and won the game 21-14 to seal the title.

After Sen’s win, Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Sanjay Mishra congratulated him and said, “Lakshya’s victory from a game down to win a final against a home player at the Kumamoto Masters is another proud moment for Indian badminton and a reflection of the consistency with which our players are performing on the international stage. This has been one of the most successful years for Indian badminton on the BWF World Tour, with our players setting new benchmarks. These achievements reflect the growing strength of Indian badminton and the collective efforts of our players, coaches and support teams.”

India have now won nine titles and finished second four times in Super 300 and bigger tournaments outside India in 2026. This is the best result for India in a year. Before this, India’s best year was 2023, when Indian players won six titles and finished second three times.