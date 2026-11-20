Lakshya Sen storms into Hong Kong Open 2026 semifinals, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty also through

Lakshya Sen defeated Loh Kean Yew in three games to enter the Hong Kong Open 2026 semifinals. Satwik-Chirag also advanced to the last four.

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India's Lakshya Sen beats Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the quarterfinals at the Hong Kong Open 2026. (Credits: Badminton Photo)

India’s Lakshya Sen continued his good run at the Hong Kong Open 2026, advancing to the men’s singles semifinals following a three-game thriller win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore on Friday. The 25-year-old from Almora registered a 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 victory over the eighth-seeded Singaporean in the quarterfinals.

Sen, who has already qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals, once again showed his fighting spirit to move closer to another title this season.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist has enjoyed a strong campaign, having already won the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan. He will now face the winner of the quarterfinal between Denmark’s Anders Antonsen and China’s third seed Zhu Xuan Chen for a place in the final.

Lakshya Sen Overcomes Loh Kean Yew In Three Games

Sen started the contest well and took the opening game 21-17. However, Loh fought back strongly in the second game, putting the Indian under pressure and winning it 21-10 to take the match into a decider.

The Indian shuttler raised his level in the third game and controlled the rallies to close out the contest 21-13. The win keeps his strong run at the Super 500 tournament going as he targets another appearance in the final.

Lakshya Sen is simply Unstoppable The Japan Masters Champion has booked his spot in the BWF Hong Kong Open semi-finals Catch all the action from the BWF Hong Kong Open LIVE on FanCode #LakshyaSen #Badminton #FanCode #Sports https://t.co/WpdzFZlPgv — FanCode (@FanCode) November 20, 2026

Satwik-Chirag Enter Men’s Doubles Semifinals

India also had reason to celebrate in men’s doubles as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the semifinals. The fifth-seeded Indian pair defeated China’s Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 in a match that lasted 59 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag made a confident start by taking the first game comfortably. Their opponents responded in the second, forcing the Indians to regroup before they produced a better performance in the deciding game.

The Indian duo, who have won the Singapore Open and China Open Super 750 titles this season, will next meet either Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard or Malaysia’s eighth-seeded pair Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun.

Rakshitha Ramraj Exits, Srikanth To Play Later

It was not a successful day for Rakshitha Ramraj, whose run in the women’s singles event ended in the quarterfinals. She went down 19-21, 16-21 against Thailand’s fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Rakshitha had enjoyed an impressive tournament before the defeat. She stunned China’s second seed Chen Yu Fei 21-18, 24-22 in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday after defeating Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth is scheduled to face Thailand’s second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn later on Friday. Srikanth entered the quarterfinals after recovering from a game down to beat Korea’s Yoo Tae Bin 12-21, 21-18, 21-14.

He had also defeated Japan’s Koki Watanabe in the opening round on Wednesday. That result helped confirm Lakshya Sen’s qualification for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou.