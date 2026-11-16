Mahindra Racing unveils M13Electro for Formula E’s new GEN4 Era ahead of 2027 season

Mahindra Racing has unveiled its new M14Electro car for the 2027 Formula E season as the championship prepares to enter the new GEN4 era.

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Mahindra Racing unveils new M13Electro for GEN4 era

Mahindra Racing has unveiled its new car, the M13Electro, for the 2027 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.GEN4 cars are coming and Formula E is about to enter a new era.

The M13Electro is Mahindra Racing’s new car for the GEN4 era. The new cars will bring many changes to the sport. The team will also face a new challenge, as its engineers will have to learn how the car works and how to make it faster.

Mahindra Racing showed the new car through an online launch. Fans from around the world got to see it for the first time. The car has the team’s red colour, which has been part of its look for many years. The new design still retains the old look of the team, but gives it a new style.

The GEN4 cars will have a maximum power of 600kW, which is around 804bhp. They can reach speeds of up to 208mph (335km/h). They can also do 0-100km/h in 1.8 seconds on the dot.

The new cars will have power going to all four wheels. They will also have better brakes that can save up to 700kW of energy when the driver slows down. Teams will have two car designs to choose from. One will help them get more speed and one will help them get a better grip on the track. These changes will make the cars harder to handle.

The GEN4 cars will also be better for the environment. Formula E has called them the world’s most environment-friendly race cars. All their parts can be used again, and more than 20% of the materials will come from recycled items. This is part of Formula E’s plan to make racing better for the environment.

The new cars are also important for Mahindra Racing. It is the only Indian car maker taking part in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team uses Formula E to test new ideas and help make better electric cars.

The team has plenty of work to do before the new season comes. Its drivers and engineers will have to learn the way the new car works. They will test it and look for ways to make it faster and better.

Mahindra Racing wants to fight for top places in the 2027 season. The team knows that it will take time to get used to the new car. But it is ready to work hard and compete with the best teams.

Frederic Bertrand, Mahindra Racing CEO & Team Principal said: “It’s a really exciting moment for everyone at Mahindra Racing to unveil the M13Electro and take our first steps into the GEN4 era. This is a significant milestone for Formula E, and one that brings a huge amount of opportunity for the championship and all the teams involved.”

“Our ambitions for this new era are high. We want to be competitive and be a part of the leading teams on the grid, and we are fully committed to doing everything possible to make this project a success. However, we are under no illusion about what is ahead of us. We are effectively starting from scratch with a completely new and extremely complex car, and unlocking its full potential will take time, hard work, and continuous development.”

“We know that performance may not come immediately, and there will be a learning curve as we work to understand and develop this new package. But that doesn’t change our determination or our ambition. We will fight for every bit of performance, push ourselves at every opportunity and do everything we can to put ourselves in the mix with the front-runners.”

“We have a great group of people working incredibly hard on this project, and I believe in the capability and commitment of this team. We will need patience, trust, and continued support from our entire ecosystem – our teams, the wider Mahindra & Mahindra Group, our partners and our drivers, and above all our fans. We want everyone to be part of this journey with us. There is a lot of work ahead, but we are ready for the challenge.”