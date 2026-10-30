Manisha Bhanwala creates history, becomes first Indian woman to win gold at World Wrestling Championships

Manisha Bhanwala creates history, becomes first Indian woman to win gold at Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026. Beats USA's Abigail Nette 8-6 in 59kg final after 0-6 comeback. India wins 4 medals.

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Manisha Bhanwala becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships

Indian wrestler Manisha Bhanwala created history on Friday by becoming the first Indian woman ever to win a gold medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships. She achieved this big feat in the 59kg final with a stunning comeback win.

Manisha was competing against USA’s Abigail Elizabeth Nette in the gold medal match. The American wrestler started strong and took a big 6-0 lead. But Manisha did not give up hope. She showed great courage and smart wrestling to make a strong comeback and won the finale 8-6. With this win, she broke a long barrier for Indian women’s wrestling.

First gold after long wait for India

Before Manisha, no Indian woman had ever won gold at the World Championships. India came close in the past. In 2021, Anshu Malik reached the final but settled for silver. In this same edition, her teammates Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi also won silver medals but could not win gold.

Manisha finally ended that long wait. Her gold medal is the biggest moment for Indian women’s wrestling at the world level. She has shattered the glass ceiling and shown the way for future wrestlers.

This gold also gave a perfect ending to India’s amazing campaign in the women’s section. The Indian women’s team is returning home with four medals, which is a very proud moment for the country.

MANISHA BHANWALA – FIRST INDIAN WOMEN WRESTLING WORLD CHAMPION!! https://t.co/aYV5Oshs6h — IOD Sports (@olympic_indian) October 30, 2026

Indian Women’s Medal Tally shines

India’s women wrestlers had a brilliant tournament. Apart from Manisha’s historic gold, India won two silver medals and one bronze medal.

Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi won silver medals in their respective weight categories earlier in the championships. They both fought hard in the finals but missed the gold.

Young wrestler Tanu Sharma added to the tally by winning a bronze medal in the 72kg category. In total, the women’s team won four medals – one gold, two silver and one bronze – which is one of India’s best ever performances at the World Championships.

Tough day for Indian men wrestlers

While the women’s team celebrated, it was a disappointing day for the Indian men’s freestyle wrestlers.

In the 97kg repechage round, Vicky Hooda lost to Iranian star Hassan Yazdani. The Iranian wrestler, who is a very big name in world wrestling, won the bout 10-0 by technical superiority and ended Vicky’s campaign.

India’s challenge in other weight categories also ended early. In the 61kg, 70kg, 86kg and 125kg categories, Indian wrestlers could not go beyond the preliminary rounds and were knocked out before the semi-finals on Friday.

Final Medal Tally of India at 2026 World Wrestling Championships

Women’s Wrestling – 4 Medals

Gold Medal (1): Manisha Bhanwala (59kg) – First ever gold for Indian women

Silver Medal (2): Kajal Dhochak, Neelam Sirohi

Bronze Medal (1): Tanu Sharma (72kg)

Manisha Bhanwala’s name will now be remembered forever in Indian sports history. Her comeback from 0-6 to 8-6 shows her fighting spirit and will inspire many young girls to take up wrestling.