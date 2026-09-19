Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat proudly wave Indian flag at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony

Indian athletes Pawan Sehrawat and Manu Bhaker wave the national flag at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Pawan Sehrawat and Manu Bhaker wave India's flag at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony

Star Indian athlete Pawan Sehrawat and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker carried the Indian flag and led the Indian team at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday.

The ceremony was held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium and officially started the 20th Asian Games. India has a 503-athlete team competing in 36 sports.

Pawan Sehrawat, who was part of India’s gold-winning kabaddi team at the last Asian Games, had another special moment as he carried the Tricolour at the opening ceremony with Manu Bhaker.

Bhaker, who has won two Olympic medals, is one of India’s key athletes at the Games. She won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics and will take part in the women’s 10m air pistol, women’s 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events.

Her two medals in Paris also made her the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at one Olympic Games.

In a video before the ceremony, Manu Bhaker said she felt very happy and proud to be chosen as one of India’s flag-bearers. She said the moment took her back to her early days in the sport and made her think about how much she has grown since then.

“Honestly, when I found out yesterday, I had all these flashback memories of my earlier days. And, you know, when I started, I never thought that this was where I could reach one day in my sport. So, it is definitely a very heartwarming feeling. I feel really proud, really honoured, and really, really happy to be chosen as the flag bearer for my country. I just want to say thank you to God and thank you to everyone for all the love and support,” she said.

Pawan Sehrawat became India’s male flag-bearer after shot put player Tajinderpal Singh Toor could not take part due to technical issues. Sehrawat will also aim to help India win another gold medal in men’s kabaddi.

India has done very well in the Asian Games kabaddi. Since the men’s team event started in 1990, India has won the gold medal eight times in nine editions. The only time India missed out was in 2018, when the team won bronze.

At the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, India defeated Iran 33-29 to win the men’s kabaddi gold medal.

India will also try to improve its medal record from the 2022 Games. India won 107 medals there, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.