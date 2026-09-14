Mary Kom’s statement on Bigg Boss 20 sparks outrage, her teams apologises

Mary Kom’s statement on Bigg Boss 20 has sparked controversy on social media. Following the backlash, her team issued an apology and clarified her remarks.

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Mary Kom’s Bigg Boss 20 statement sparks outrage

Legendary Indian athlete and boxer Mary Kom has done many great things to make the country proud and do well. Currently, she’s a part of the reality show, called Bigg Boss season 20.

The Indian athlete got a chance to showcase her different side to the people in the reality show. However, one statement while talking to another contestant went viral on social media.

There was a conversation going on between Mary Kom and Qazi Touqeer regarding Indian women sport, where Touqeer praised the women who have made the country proud in sports. He said: “Hamare yahan sports mein kaun kaun ladki ne kamal kiya hai, Sania Mirza also did great, Saina Nehwal (Which girls have achieved greatness in sports here? Sania Mirza did a great job, as did Saina Nehwal).”

Meanwhile, star Indian athlete, Mary Kom gave a reply to him, which led her to backlash. She said: “Lekin mere jaisa koi achieve nahi kiya (But no one achieved what I did).”

After this big statement, which invited all the criticism, Mary Kom’s team issued an apology from her official X handle. “We apologise if Mary’s words were misunderstood. There was never any intention to demean or compare her journey with that of another athlete. Mary has immense respect for every athlete who represents India and gives their heart and soul to the sport. Every journey is unique, every achievement matters, and every medal makes India proud. – Team #MaryKom.”

We apologise if Mary’s words were misunderstood. There was never any intention to demean or compare the journey with that of another athlete. Mary has immense respect for every athlete who represents India and gives their heart and soul to the sport. Every journey is unique,… — Dr. M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) September 13, 2026

Mary Kom also expressed her disappointment over not being able to do more for her state, Manipur. “I could not do anything for the protection and safety of my Manipur. There are multiple tribes in Manipur; there should be unity among all. Everyone should live peacefully with love,”

“What can I do? I am helpless. I am not a powerful person. I have achieved a lot for our country, but I could not do anything for my state. I feel very embarrassed,” she said.

“Manipur mein itna kuch ho gaya, main kuch nahi kar paayi. Dukh hota hai (So much has happened in Manipur, and I couldn’t do anything. It’s sad), and I’m not powerful enough to do anything about it,” she added.