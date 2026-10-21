Meet Dilip Gavit and Mohammad Basil M, Indian athletes who won gold and silver for India at the Asian Para Games 2026

Meet star Indian athletes Dilip Gavit and Mohammad Basil M, who won a gold and silver medal for India at the Asian Para Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Meet Mohammad Basil M and Dilip Gavit, Indian stars won gold and silver medals at the Asian Para Games 2026 (Image - X)

The Indian contingent are competing in the Asian Para Games as this event has moved to its sixth day. On this day 6, star Indian athletes Dilip Gavit and Mohammad Basil M displayed their impressive performance for India.

Dilip Gavit succeeded in bagging a gold medal for India in Men’s 100m T47 final with a timing of 10.69 seconds. Now, Dilip Gavit is ready to compete in one more clash as he will be seen participating in the men’s 400m T47, which is scheduled for 22 October at 6:41 AM IST. Meanwhile, another athlete, Mohammad Basil M, also bagged a silver for India with the timings of 10.72 seconds.

While achieving this silver medal for India. Mohammad Basil achieved a huge milestone in his career by setting a games record in the T47 category and improved his own record of 10.79 seconds.

Now, it’s time to know about their achievements and accomplishments throughout their career. Firstly, let’s know about the recognition of a star who won a gold medal in the Asian Para Games. Dilip Gavit aka Dilip Mahadu Gavit, a star athlete from Nashik, Maharashtra, is known for many medals and achievements in his career.

Dilip Gavit showcased his brilliance for India in the 2024 edition of the Paralympic Games, where he secured the 8th position. In 2026, in the Commonwealth Games 2026, he won a gold medal for India in 100 m T47. In events like the World Para Athletics Championship 2025 and 2023, he secured 4th position.

In the Asian Para Games 2022, New Delhi Grand Prix 2025 and Indian Open 2026, he won gold medals and got a major boost to win more medals in his career. Not only this, Dilip Gavit is also known as the 4-time gold medal winner in the Para National Athletic Championships.

However, let’s talk about the star who won a silver medal in the Asian Para Games 2026 for India, Mohammad Basil M. The star Indian athlete from Malappuram, Kerala. Speaking about his achievements throughout his career. Mohammad Basil M managed to win a silver medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2026. In 2026, he won a gold medal in the New Delhi Grand Prix.

Not only this, in the Indian Open 2025 and 2026, he succeeded in winning gold medals. In Nationals 2025 and 2026, he won a gold and silver medal.