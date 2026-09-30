Meet duo of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav, who won Asian Games 2026 gold in compound mixed archery event

Asian Games 2026: It was double delight for India at the Okazaki Central Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki City, Aichi Perfecture, as the pair of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav added a second gold medal for the country within a couple of hours and also clinched a Los Angles Olympics 2028 quota berth by winning the mixed compound archery event on Wednesday. Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav defeated South Korea in a tense shoot-off in the final to follow women’s compound archery team’s gold medal.
India successfully defended their gold medals in the women as well as mixed compound event which they had won at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Chikitha and Sahil kept cool under immense pressure to trounce Korea’s Jungyoon Park and Choi Eun Gyu in a thrilling final, winning 158-157 after a shoot-off. China’s Fangyao F Wei and Jinyi Liu won the bronze medal.
The Indian duo had entered the gold-medal match after edging past Thailand 156-155 in the semifinals.
(More to come)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Others News on India.com.