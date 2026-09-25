Meet Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar athletes who secured at least bronze in mixed doubles squash at the Asian Games 2026

Meet Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar, star Indian athletes, who delivered an exceptional performance for India in Table Tennis in the mixed doubles to secure at least a bronze medal in the Asian Games 2026.

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Meet Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar, star athletes, who secure atleast bronze for India in the Asian Games 2026

Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar have assured India of a medal in mixed doubles squash at the Asian Games. They beat the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado 11-3, 11-5 in the quarter-final and reached the semi-finals.

The Indian pair won the match in less than 30 minutes. They will face Hong Kong’s Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang in the semi-final on Saturday.

This is Joshna’s sixth Asian Games medal. The 40-year-old has won two silver and three bronze medals before.

Well, it’s time to know about their achievements and incredible milestones achieved by them throughout their career.

Joshna Chinappa is one of India’s finest squash players. She was born and brought up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She began playing squash at the age of seven under the guidance of her father. She has represented India at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships, and the PSA World Tour.

Joshna Chinappa has won several major titles in her squash career. She won gold on the women’s team event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. She also won the women’s singles gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in squash. In 2022, she won another gold in the women’s doubles event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In 2025, Joshna was part of the team that won the Mixed Team World Cup in Chennai. She also won gold in the women’s doubles event at the 2025 Asian Squash Doubles Championships in Kuala Lumpur. At the same event, she won a bronze medal in mixed doubles.

Velavan Senthilkumar is one of India’s top squash players. He was born and raised in Salem, Tamil Nadu. He started playing tennis before taking up squash during his school days. His mother was a national-level badminton player, while his father played basketball for India. He has represented India at major events like the Asian Games, Asian Championships, World Championships and the PSA World Tour.

Velavan has won many important titles in squash. He won gold in men’s doubles at the 2024 Asian Squash Doubles Championships in Johor, Malaysia. In 2025, he won the National Squash Championships and also won men’s doubles gold at the Asian Squash Doubles Championships in Kuala Lumpur. He also won bronze in men’s singles and mixed doubles at the same event.

In 2026, Velavan won gold in men’s doubles at the Asian Squash Doubles Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, and the HCL National Doubles Squash Championships in Chennai. He also won the Budapest Open (PSA Copper) in 2026.