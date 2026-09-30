Meet Jyothi Surekha Venam, Prithika Pradeep and Taniparthi Chikitha, Indian trio who won compound archery gold at Asian Games 2026

Meet Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Taniparthi Chikitha, the Indian archery trio who won compound team gold at Asian Games 2026. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Asian Games 2026: India defend women's compound team gold with world record. (Credit: World Archery)

Asian Games 2026: India’s women’s compound archery team once again finished on top at the Asian Games. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 in the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park on Wednesday to win the gold medal. The score also equalled the world record set by South Korea.

The Indian trio produced a superb finish in the final end, hitting six straight 10s to close out the contest. The victory also helped India retain the women’s compound team gold after their success at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam: India’s experienced star

Jyothi Surekha Vennam is the most experienced member of the Indian team and one of the biggest names in world compound archery. Jyothi was born on July 3, 1996, in Challapalli, Andhra Pradesh. She began her sporting career as a swimmer before switching to archery.

She made her senior international debut in 2011 and has gone on to win medals at the Asian Games, World Championships, World Cups and Asian Championships.

Jyothi enjoyed a historic run at the 2023 Asian Games, winning three gold medals in the women’s individual, women’s team and mixed team compound events. She became the first Indian archer to win three gold medals at a single edition of the Asian Games.

Chikitha Taniparthi: Young Archer making her mark

Chikitha Taniparthi comes from Telangana and started taking an interest in archery during her school days. Her father played an important role in introducing her to the sport.

In 2021, she started to a professional archery career. In 2025, she achieved her international breakthrough. One of her biggest achievements came at the 2025 World Archery Youth Championships in Winnipeg, where she won the Under-21 women’s individual gold.

Chikitha has since become an important part of India’s compound archery setup. Her strong qualification performance also played a key role in India’s run to the gold medal in Nagoya.

Prithika Pradeep: From school hobby to Asian Games gold

Prithika Pradeep first picked up archery as a school student and initially treated it as a hobby. Her parents saw her interest and encouraged her to take the sport seriously, ultimately helping her to join professional coaching.

She made her international breakthrough in 2025 and has steadily grown into a key member of India’s women’s compound team. Her performances on the international circuit have also helped her earn a place alongside experienced stars such as Jyothi.

India’s gold-winning trio creates history

The combination of experience and young talent worked perfectly for India in the final. After beating South Korea in the semifinal, Jyothi, Chikitha and Prithika held their nerve against China to secure the gold with 238 points.

The victory gave India its seventh gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 and once again highlighted the country’s strength in compound archery.