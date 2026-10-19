Meet Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara, India’s first gold and silver medalist at Asian Para Games 2026

Mona Agarwal pipped two-time Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara to claim the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 event at Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday.

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Indian shooter Mona Agarwal (right) and Avani Lekhara. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Para Games 2026: Indian shooter Mona Agarwal clinched the country’s first gold medal with a Games record, while Avani Lekhara took the silver in the same event helping the nation opened its medal account at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a one-two finish in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1 event in Nagoya on Monday.

Mona, a bronze medal-winning shooter at the Paris Paralympics 2024, shot a record score of 250.0, edging past her celebrated compatriot Avani by just 0.4 points. Avani, a two-time Paralympic gold-medallist, had to settle for silver with 249.6.

GOLD & SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA IN SHOOTING AT ASIAN PARA GAMES! Mona Agarwal wins the Gold Medal

Avani Lekhara wins the Silver Medal Top 2 finish for India in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event!!!! WELL DONE GIRLS! https://t.co/Agw9zSV2si — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 19, 2026

The final went down to the wire and Mona led Avani by a mere 0.1 point – 239.2 to 239.1 – before the final shots. South Korea’s Yunri Lee took the bronze in the same event. SH1 classification is for shooters with lower limb impairments.

Avani Lekhara clinches second LA Paralympics 2028 quota place

Avani’s silver medal was also great news for the Indian shooting contingent as they claimed their second quota berth for the Los Angeles Paralympics 2028 with her second-place finish on Monday. Mona had already claimed the first quota place for India in the World Championships earlier this year.

Mona Agarwal, who hails from Jaipur in Rajasthan, has gone from strength-to-strength since claiming the bronze medal in Paris, a couple of years back. She continued her strong form through the current Asian Para Games cycle. At the WSPS World Championships 2026 in Changwon in South Korea, she won one gold and one silver medal and secured the first quota place for India for 2028 Paralympic Games.

Mona Agarwal suffered polio attack at age of 9

For Asian Para Games 2026 qualification, Mona recorded 620.6 in R2 at the Changwon World Cup in May 2025, surpassing the sixth-place finish in Hangzhou in 2023 with a benchmark score of 620 and meeting the applicable MYAS performance criterion.

Her journey is marked by composure, consistent international performance and a sustained focus on competing successfully at the highest level of Para Shooting.

Mona Agarwal had suffered a polio attack at the age of 9. She is married to Ravindra Chaudhary, a former wheelchair basketball player, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident and is under rehab at home.

Avani Lekhara suffered tragic car accident at age of 11

Avani is one of India’s most accomplished Paralympic shooters. She was wheel-chair bound since the age of 11 after a tragic car accident at the age of 11. She has held the World No. 1 rankings in both the R2 – 10m Air Rifle Standing and R8 – 50m Rifle 3 Positions women’s events. Her breakthrough came at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 when she won Gold in the 10m Air Rifle Standing event and Bronze in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event – the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal and the first Indian woman to win two medals at the same Paralympic Games.

Avani continued her momentum from Tokyo Paralympics to the Hangzhou Asian Para Games in 2023, winning Gold in the 10m Air Rifle Standing event and at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, where she successfully defended her 10m Air Rifle Standing title. She became the first Indian woman to win back-to-back Paralympic gold medals.

At the WSPS World Championships 2026 in Changwon in South Korea, Avani added a Team Gold and an individual bronze medal to her international record. For the Asian Para Games 2026 cycle, she recorded 626.3 in R2 at the Al Ain World Cup in November 2025, comfortably surpassing the Hangzhou sixth-place benchmark of 620.

Alongside her shooting career, Avani has also completed a five-year law degree from the University of Rajasthan in 2024.