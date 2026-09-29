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Meet Neeru, who won historic gold medal with a new record in women’s trap shooting individual final at Asian Games 2026

Indian shooter Neeru brought home India's 5th gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, winning the women's trap shooting individual final on Tuesday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Published: September 29, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
Neeru
Indian shooter Neeru in action in women's trap shooting final at Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Asian Games 2026: India’s wait for their fifth gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 ended on Tuesday with shooter Neeru winning the women’s trap shooting individual title with a new Asian record score at the Aichi Prefectural Shooting Ranges. After winning a silver medal in the team event earlier on Tuesday, the shooter from Jind in Haryana shot 28 points out of possible 30 in the final to triumph over China’s Sun Yunong, who ended up with 26 points and the silver medal.

The 26-year-old Indian shooter, who had never won an Asian Games medal before Tuesday, brought India’s second gold medal from the shooting ranges. Last week, the mixed team air rifle pair of Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet had won India’s first shooting gold medal at Asian Games 2026.

Read more: Asian Games 2026, Day 10 Live: Neeru wins historic trap shooting gold, boxer Parveen enters boxing final

Neeru, who came into the individual final with the lead, was absolutely precise with her shooting under pelting rain on Tuesday and just dropped a couple of points in the final. Kuwait’s Abdulmalik Hajar had to settle for bronze medal, after dropping her final shot while tied with Yunong in the third-place cut-off.

(More to come)

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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