Meet Pincky Balhara, India’s bronze medal-winning Kurash star from Asian Games 2026

Pincky Balhara from New Delhi won the bronze medal in women's 78kg category Kurash event at Asian Games 2026 on Monday.

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India's Pincky Balhara won the bronze medal at Asian Games 2026. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: India have secured their 39th medal of the Asian Games 2026 and brought home their second medal after shooter Esha Singh’s silver medal earlier in the day. Veteran India Kurash star Pincky Balhara lost in her women’s 78kg category semifinal to South Korea’s Sumin Mo and had to settle for a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

Balhara, who hails from New Delhi, endured a Dakki (penalty) during the bout while Mo earned ‘Yonbosh’ point. It is Balhara’s second Asian Games medal, having won a silver in the women’s 52kg category at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, when the sports discipline made its debut, eight years back. Malaprabha Jadhav had also won a bronze in 2018 Asian Games.

KURASH: Its 2nd consecutive Asian Games medal for PINCKY BALHARA. Won in the last edition #AG2026withIAS #AichiNagoya2026 https://t.co/MY8JSZsLl9 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) September 28, 2026

Earlier, Balhara prevailed with a 3-0 over Garam Lim in the quarterfinals. The 27-year-old Indian produced the decisive score through a ‘Chala’, while Lim could not register a point across the bout. A ‘chala’ point can be won when a Kurash athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control.

The 27-year-old, who got a bye in the pre-quarterfinals, revealed she was battling keen pain after being hit by her opponent in the quarterfinal. “I got injured in the quarterfinal match, got hit on the knee. My opponent in the quarterfinal was also a Korean. So, my semifinal opponent knew that I got injured on my right knee,” Balhara was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

“I was attacking but she was hitting me there (on her knee) again and again. So, I lost on penalty,” she added.

Who is Pincky Balhara?

The Kurash athlete, who is a resident of Neb Sarai in the National Capital, began her career in the sport back in 2015. She has won gold at the Junior Asia Championship in Taipei (2015), silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and gold again at the 2024 World Nomad Games in Astana in Kazakhstan.

Now competing in the women’s 78kg category, she claimed silver at the 2026 Senior Asian Cup in Uzbekistan and gold at the 2026 Senior Nationals. She trains at WINN Sports Academy, Saharanpur under coach Ms Kiran.

“This is only my second bout in 78kg and before that I competed in Asian Championships in Uzbekistan in May. That was my first in 78kg,” Balhara said.

Kurash is a traditional form of wrestling from Uzbekistan, involving standing throws and trips. It appears similar to judo, with competitors gripping each other’s jackets to throw their opponent onto the mat. If thrown onto the side, points are awarded. If thrown to the belly or onto the side, a lower score is given. The athlete who can notch up most points wins.