Meet Preeti Pal, Indian athlete who won silver for India at the Asian Para Games 2026

Star Indian athlete Preeti Pal displayed a spectacular performance for India at the Asian Para Games 2026 by winning a silver medal in the Women's 100m T35- Final.

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Preeti Pal secures a silver medal for India at the Asian Para Games 2026 (Image - X)

The Indian athletes are on a positive way to deliver their excellence in the Asian Para Games 2026 as another Indian star athlete brought her brilliance for India by bagging another medal to the account.

Star Indian athlete, Preeti Pal showcased a brilliant performance for India in the Women’s 100m T35- Final, where she successfully won a silver medal for India with a timing of 13.98 seconds.

It’s not the only time Preeti Pal has delivered an impressive performance for India on such a big stage. In 2022, Preeti displayed her brilliance to secure a 4th spot for India in the event with a timing of 15.24 seconds.

Meanwhile, she bounced back stronger in 2026 by improving her position on the podium and improving her timings by 1.26 seconds. After this achievement, Preeti concluded her APG 2026 campaign with 2 silver medals.

However, it’s high time to know her achievements and brilliance throughout her career. In the Paralympic Games 2024, Preeti Pal succeeded in bagging two bronze medals for India. In 2025, she managed to take one silver and one bronze medal in the World Para Athletics Championship 2025.

Back in 2024 at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024, she won two bronze medals and made a major push in her career. Meanwhile, in the Asian Para Games 2022 and 2023, she secured 4th spot for India.

In the event called New Delhi Grand Prix 2026, Preeti Pal succeeded in winning two gold medals. In the Dubai Grand Priz 2026, she won one gold and one bronze medal. Meanwhile, in the Indian Open 2026, Preeti managed to secure two gold medals.

In the Indian Open 2025, Preeti Pal bagged two gold medals, while showcasing her excellence and consistency in performance. At the same event, but in the previous edition, she bagged two gold medals as well. In Nationals 2024, she delivered her brilliant performance by securing two gold medals.

Talking about her background, the star Indian athlete is from Muzaffarnagar, U.P. She started her journey at the age of 17, when she watched the Paralympic Games on social media. After watching, she realized she was able to follow her dreams and do well in her career. Her hard work and consistency helped her to win many medals and achieve some great milestones as well.