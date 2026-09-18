Meet Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza, India’s Teqball star one win away from Asian Games 2026 medal

India’s teqball star Quimcy Dsouza who reached the women’s singles semifinals at Asian Games 2026 and moved one win away from a medal. Here’s everything you need to know.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/meet-quimcy-joaquim-dsouza-indias-teqball-star-one-win-away-from-asian-games-2026-medal-8527294/ Copy

Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza reaching the women’s singles semifinals at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India’s Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza continued her strong run in the women’s singles teqball event at the Asian Games 2026, defeating Cambodia’s Koemyean DY 2-0 in her second Group A match at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center.

Quimcy won the contest 12-9, 12-7 to finish her group campaign on a high. She had earlier produced a thrilling comeback against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in her opening match, winning 10-12, 12-11, 13-11.

Her two victories helped her qualify directly for the semifinals. She will now face Indonesia’s Ima Sumaya, with a victory guaranteeing Quimcy a medal in her Asian Games debut.

Mixed doubles campaign also begins

Quimcy later featured in the mixed doubles event with Mohamed Anas Imran Beg. The Indian pair began their campaign with a convincing victory over the Philippines’ Jhoana Abulencia and Prince Agustin in Group A.

The duo will next face Cambodia’s Bun Thuonvireak and Yorn Sophornraksmey in their second group match. They will then meet Thailand’s Dejaron Phakpong and Wongkhamchan Suphawadi before completing their group-stage campaign against Kuwait’s Alebraheen Salman and Alfailakaw Hessah.

India’s men’s doubles pair of Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Anas Beg had earlier opened the country’s teqball campaign at the Asian Games. However, the pair suffered defeats in both their group matches, losing 2-0 to Vietnam’s Truong Giang Ba and Anh Khoa Le before going down to Republic of Korea’s Junsuk Lee and Taebeen Lee.

Who is Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza?

Quimcy Dsouza is a 24-year-old Indian teqball player from Mumbai who has represented the country internationally. She is ranked 24th in the world in women’s singles by the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ). She has also won multiple national titles and has been involved in promoting teqball in India.

Before making her mark in teqball, Quimcy played football and represented Maharashtra at the Under-19 level. She later became one of India’s leading players in the sport and is part of the country’s three-member teqball contingent at the 2026 Asian Games.

Teqball makes Asian Games debut

Teqball, invented in Hungary, combines football skills with a curved table. Players use different parts of the body, except their hands, to return the ball across the table.

The sport is making its Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya, with five medal events — men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

For Quimcy, the focus now shifts to the semifinal, where she has an opportunity to put India on the teqball medal table at its first appearance at the continental Games.