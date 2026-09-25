Meet shooting trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh Patil, who bagged silver medal in 50m rifle 3P team event at Asian Games

India clinched another silver medal with Aishwary Pratap Singh, Niraj Kumar an Rudrankksh Patil coming in 2nd in men's 50m air rifle 3 positions at Asian Games 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/meet-shooting-trio-of-aishwary-pratap-singh-niraj-kumar-and-rudrankksh-patil-who-bagged-silver-medal-in-50m-rifle-3p-team-event-at-asian-games-8529881/ Copy

Aishwary Pratap Singh (from left), Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: The was rich haul for India from the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in the Asian Games 2026 on Friday as the trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh Patil brought home yet another silver medal for shooting contingent in the men’s 50m rifle 3 Positions team final. It was second medal for Rudrankksh in the Asian Games after bagging a silver medal in the 10m air rifle individual event earlier this week.

The Indian shooters shot a combined score of 1762-94x in the final to take the silver medal as China (1766-95x) claimed gold and South Korea (1751-87x) bagged the bronze medal. There was more joy for the Indian fans as Aishwary and Niraj also qualified for the individual final event.

However, both Aishwary and Niraj couldn’t add to their medal tally. Aishwary finished the individual competition in 5th place with a total score of 327.6 while Niraj Kumar came in 8th and last with a total of 299 in his maiden appearance at the Asian Games.

There was more joy for the shooting contingent as mixed team pair of Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet clinched a gold medal in the 10m pistol event on Friday.

Talking about 3P rifle event, the Indian shooters scored 587 points in the two kneeling series. They displayed another strong performance in the prone series, bagging 593 points in the two series to tally a score of 1180 across the first two positions.

They once again shot 582 in the standing series to finish with a total of 1762-94x. Aishwary finished third in the individual qualification list with a score of 589-34x, while Niraj was fourth with a score of 588-34x. Patil was ninth with a score of 585-26x.

(More to come)