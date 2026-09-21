Meet team of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane, Indian stars who won silver in shooting for India at the Asian Games 2026

Meet Indian star athletes Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane, who won silver for India in the 10m Air Rifle at the Asian Games 2026.

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Meet India's shooting stars who won Asian Games silver in shooting

After an impressive performance on Day 1, the Indian athletes are ready to deliver their excellence on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2026. At the beginning of another day, Team India won their first medal of the day as the men’s shooting team helped to secure the silver medal.

The Indian trio Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillion showed a brilliant performance in the men’s 10m air rifle event and secured a silver medal for India on Monday in Aichi-Nagoya.

Speaking about the result of the men’s 10m air rifle event. Team India managed to secure the silver medal with a score of 1890.1. Meanwhile, China was the team to bag the gold medal in the event with 1899.0 points. The bronze medal was won by South Korea with 1841.4 points.

With this impressive performance, they helped India to secure another medal in the Asian Games 2026. Discussing their individual performance, Rudrankksh ended up in third spot with 631.8. Meanwhile, Himanushu finished at seventh spot (630.0) and Parth finished in 11th place with a score of 628.3.

Well, it’s time to find out a little about their past and achievements in their career. Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil is an Indian rifle shooter from Thane, Maharashtra. He showed his brilliance for India in the men’s 10m Air Rifle event. He won a gold medal for India in the men’s 10m Air Rifle at the 2022 ISSF World Championships in Cairo, which helped him to become the only second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win the individual world title in the event.

He represented India in many big events, like the ISSF World Championships, ISSF World Cups, Asian Championships, Asian Games, and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. He won two World Championship gold medals, one Junior World Championship medal, one ISSF Presidents Cup title, three ISSF World Cup gold medals, along with several medals at the Asian Championships. He was ranked World No. 1 in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle as well.

However, Himanshu Dhillion who also performed brilliantly for India in the Asian Games 2026 to secure a silver medal. He played for India in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team events at the ISSF Junior World Cups, Asian Championships, and ISSF World Cup competitions.

Himanshu won two gold medals and one bronze medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup in New Delhi and Suhl. With his impressive performance, he won two gold medals at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in New Delhi in the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Junior events.

The next is Parth Rakesh Mane, who’s also known as one of the youngest shooting talent in India. Parth won the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior event at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, which also helped him to become the Junior World Champion. At the beginning of this year, he topped the qualification round at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Granada, Spain.