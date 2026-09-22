Mirabai Chanu at Asian Games 2026 Live Streaming: Olympics silver medallist eyes gold in 49kg class, when and where to watch

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is eyeing her first-ever medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday.

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Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will begin her campaign in Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026: India will look to add a few more gold medals in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan when the weightlifting contingent open their campaign on Wednesday. India’s biggest medal hope in the sport of weightlifting will be Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu.

The decorated 32-year-old lifter has won a medal in Olympics, three in World Championships, four in Commonwealth Games and one in Asian Championships as well. But one medal missing from her closet is at the Asian Games which she will look to rectify on Wednesday.

Chanu, who will compete in the women’s 49kg category, will enter the competition in the absence of Chinese lifters giving her a better chance of breaking her Asian Games medal jinx. But her biggest challenge on the road to a maiden Asian Games gold medal will be reigning champion Ri Song Gum of North Korea.

The lifter from Manipur has missed out on the Asian Games podium twice. She finished in ninth place on her debut in 2014, missed the 2018 edition due to a back injury and came fourth in Hangzhou in 2023 after sustaining a hip injury on the platform.

The 32-year-old has been working specifically towards the Asian Games 2026 medal with chief coach Vijay Sharma. Even after winning gold at the recent Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow earlier this year, Chanu returned to training the following day as she continued preparations for the Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

“The focus is on to win a medal at the Asian Games. That’s been the aim for a very long time. It is the only medal I don’t have,” Chanu had told PTI news agency.

In the lead up to the Asian Games, Chanu is eyeing a 90kg snatch, which she been trying to achieve for the past six years. “You can’t really predict how the body will perform on a given day but I will try to get 90kg in the Asian Games for sure,” Chanu had said.

The likes of South Korean Jaegyeong Shin, Chinese Taipei’s Fang Wan-ling and Thailand’s Suthasini Kaeosingkhon could also pose a major threat for Chanu.

From Olympic podiums to World Championship golds. the resume is already legendary. But the hunger? Still unmatched! Mirabai Chanu is all set to lift a billion hopes once again at the Asian Games 2026.#AsianGames2026 #Cheer4Bharat #MirabaiChanu @mirabai_chanu @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/3b6JHgj8qQ — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 17, 2026

Here are all the details about Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026…

When will Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026 take place?

Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event in women’s 49kg category at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Wednesday, September 23.

Where will Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026 take place?

Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026 will take place at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Centre.

What time will Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026 begin?

Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026 will begin at 7am IST.

Where can I watch Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026 LIVE on TV in India?

Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026 will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026 in India?

Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026 will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app.